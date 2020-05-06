Let McMaster block Medicaid from abortion providers, SC lawmaker group asks Supreme Court

COLUMBIA — A coalition of South Carolina lawmakers is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to let Gov. Henry McMaster withhold Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood facilities, in a legal filing one petitioner called “unprecedented.”

The 88 signatories on an amicus brief filed last week — a who’s who of Republican names, including House Speaker Jay Lucas, Senate President Harvey Peeler and both majority leaders — argue that blocking McMaster’s ability to allocate Medicaid dollars as he and the General Assembly see fit violates the Tenth Amendment, which limits the federal government’s powers to those only granted to it by the Constitution.

It also runs afoul of longstanding state policy that affirms the right to life, according to the brief.

Federal law allows Medicaid beneficiaries the right to choose which providers they want to use so long as it participates in the program.

State Rep. John McCravy, a Greenwood Republican and leader of the Legislature’s Family Caucus, said the heavy backing could convince the Supreme Court to take up the case.

“That’s in my opinion an unprecedented show of support for something like this,” McCravy said. Amicus briefs are legal documents filed in cases by non-litigants that can provide judges with additional information, counsel or legal precedents as a case is considered.

The 44-page brief was filed April 29 by Columbia-based attorney Timothy J. Newton.

“The courts have not stopped working, so we had a deadline to file a petition to the Supreme Court. This predates the virus by a year,” McCravy said. “It’s not like the litigants can stop the case because of the virus.”

In July 2018, the state Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees Medicaid spending, ended provider agreements for Planned Parenthood locations in Columbia and Charleston. Both facilities offer abortions.

That happened after McMaster excised a line in the state budget funding birth control, prenatal care and annual exams for the state’s poor who are insured through Medicaid, removing about $16 million from the pool of money that comes to South Carolina.

Lawmakers in October 2018 upheld the veto, prompting Planned Parenthood to seek an injunction. An August 2018 ruling by a federal judge sided with the organization. Joshua Baker, director of the state’s health and human services agency, was named as a defendant in the suit.

State House Majority Leader Todd Rutherford, a Columbia Democrat and attorney, said the brief and ongoing legal dispute to strip Planned Parenthood of funding was a “gimmick.”

“I hope the Supreme Court will end up finding out what most people already know except Republicans, which is that Planned Parenthood does a lot of good in this community, and it is not just an abortion provider,” Rutherford said. “This continuing legal battle, which costs taxpayer money, should be stopped and should be stopped immediately.”

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the lower court’s preliminary injunction in an October ruling, setting the stage for a possible Supreme Court hearing.

Planned Parenthood’s sites are two of three places where abortions take place in the state. The third, Greenville Women’s Clinic, is not named in the lawsuit.

“It is totally a gimmick. It is one of those Fox News talking points they just jump on, and most of them know nothing about it,” Rutherford said of the GOP opposition to Planned Parenthood.

Overall, South Carolina spends about $40 million a year on family planning services, none of it going toward abortions. Planned Parenthood has received between $32,000 and $83,000 of that share depending on patient visits, according to reports by the state Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office.

A Planned Parenthood spokeswoman told The Post and Courier on Wednesday the organization won’t comment on the brief citing the pending litigation.