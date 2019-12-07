Retired Marine Maj. Gen. James Livingston is the face of the Medal of Honor in South Carolina.

So he speaks with authority when he says politicians should not be the ones unilaterally deciding when those medals should be taken back.

Even when the case involves a massacre from 130 years ago.

Livingston, of Mount Pleasant, says he's not opposed to reassessing the controversial awards given to 20 members of the 7th Cavalry who participated in the Wounded Knee massacre, one of the darkest chapters in the fate of the Plains Indians.

He just doesn't think it should be done through the lenses of 21st century elected officials in D.C., some of whom are out running for president.

"Get people who don't have a political issue to reexamine it and see what their feelings are," says Livingston, who was awarded his medal following three days of fighting near the village of Dai Do in Vietnam April 30 to May 2, 1968.

Livingston's comments come as two Senate Democrats running for president (three if you count recently exited Kamala Harris) are supporting a Senate bill that would strip the medals given to soldiers who participated in the 1890 battle.

It's called the "Remove the Stain Act" and was filed late last month. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is a sponsor; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is a co-sponsor.

The measure is a companion to a House bill filed in June after multiple Native American groups and others called into question why the nation's highest military honor for bravery was bestowed for what history remembers as a one-sided massacre.

On Dec. 29, 1890, on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, cavalry troopers fired on groups of Native Americans, many of whom were unarmed women, children and the elderly.

It was a lopsided fight, with the death toll reaching as high as 375 by some accounts.

A wholesale "massacre occurred and I have never heard of a more brutal, cold-blooded massacre than that at Wounded Knee,” Army Maj. Gen. Nelson A. Miles would recall.

While there were U.S. losses, evidence suggests many of the wounded troopers were hit by friendly fire.

Twenty medals were awarded for action that day, the same number that were bestowed after the bloody Civil War battle of Antietam, though standards had changed a lot over the intervening decades.

The bill contends recognizing soldiers for killing hundreds of unarmed Native Americans "is a disservice to the integrity of the United States and its citizens." Additionally it "impinges on the integrity of the award and those who have earned the Medal since."

“The horrifying acts of violence against hundreds of Lakota men, women, and children at Wounded Knee should be condemned, not celebrated with Medals of Honor,” Warren said in a press statement, calling it “a step toward righting wrongs against Native peoples.”

The bill is more symbolic than anything. It calls for the medals to be "rescinded" and the names of recipients scrubbed from official lists. It stipulates that no medals would actually have to be returned to the federal government or benefits affected.

Livingston, who backed Donald Trump in 2016, says it may be worthwhile reexamining the awards for a fight some contend was revenge for the 7th Cavalry being wiped out in the 1876 Battle of the Little Bighorn, also known "Custer's Last Stand."

"I think history can always be re-looked at," Livingston says, making a comparison to the number of military medals that have been re-evaluated upgraded long after an engagement — instances in which wrongs were corrected.

"I think an unbiased body of historians, of people who are smart about what transpired, can reexamine it and make a determination and make a recommendation," he says.

He doesn't think that he or the Medal of Honor Society should be a part of the review.

"The notion of politicians doing that, just bothers me to no end," he says.