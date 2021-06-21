Legislators send Gov. McMaster a $10.8B spending package with $200M in earmarks

COLUMBIA — A $10.8 billion state spending package sent to Gov. Henry McMaster's desk includes $200 million for local projects and nonprofits funded at legislators' request.

Budget earmarks include money for park upgrades and expansions, festivals, building renovations, and charities that provide a variety of services, such as for the homeless, abused women and children with disabilities, according to a seven-page list of the beneficiaries and what they're slated to receive.

Only McMaster's veto pen potentially stands in the way of that money being doled out. The Republican governor has five days to strike spending from the budget. Legislators will return next week — just before the July 1 start of the new fiscal year — to consider whether to uphold or override those vetoes.

The June 21 listing of nearly 250 items, which also names who asked for the money, is the result of a new Senate rule on public disclosure of earmarks.

Senators who pushed for the rule praised the first-ever such report which was provided to legislators before they voted on the budget deal that a six-member House-Senate panel worked out last week. But they pledged to work for more transparency next year.

"We’ve taken a big step, but clearly it’s not the last step," Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said.

For one thing, he hopes for real debate next year on whether taxpayers should be paying the tab. As advocated, the reports were supposed to prompt discussion on the worthiness of individual projects. But that never came. Massey attempted in April — before the Senate passed its initial budget proposal — to have all $100 million-plus that senators requested struck in one fell swoop. He failed 41-5.

The rule required a second, full listing of any spending not requested by an agency, as well as who asked for it, after the budget negotiators hashed out a compromise.

Such local funding has for years been hidden — rolled up in vaguely worded chunks of spending that few know about until months after the budget passes, if ever. But criticism from other lawmakers and the public prompted senators in January to adopt the new rule.

In a year when legislators had almost $1.5 billion to spend on one-time expenses, all but a few requests survived negotiations, with the compromise panel overwhelmingly picking the higher number between the House and Senate versions.

One item cut in the final version was Sen. Sandy Senn's request for the Florence Crittenton home in Charleston, where unmarried, pregnant girls up to 20 can go for medical care, education and parenting skills. It is the only such residential program in the state.

Senn's been requesting money for the program annually since 2016, when the state slashed its support of the nonprofit, resulting in soon-to-be mothers being turned away. This year, her request was cut from $500,000, as approved by the Senate, to $100,000 in the final deal.

"I'm not following the logic," said Senn, R-Charleston, noting residents include girls in foster care who are the state's responsibility. "They do a world of good for a lot of people."

Senn's other request of $350,000 to preserve state-owned Morris Island Lighthouse in Charleston Harbor was fully funded.

Sen. Richard Cash, R-Powdersville, said the unexplained reduction of just a few requests points to the unfairness of the process, saying the Florence Crittenton program certainly seems as worthy as any other nonprofit funded in the budget.

"We took a step toward transparency by disclosing earmarks but we’re not all the way to the finish line because we don’t have equitability," he said.

Massey and Sen. Wes Climer, R-Rock Hill, accused the House during floor debate June 21 of continuing to hide earmarks, pointing to $2 million left in a line dubbed "sports marketing," which for years has been a source for hidden pet projects.

House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith called that an insulting, false claim.

That money is in the state tourism agency's budget just in case it's needed to attract and market another unexpected opportunity, he said. The Sumter Republican pointed to the Palmetto Championship at the Congaree Golf Club held earlier this month in Ridgeland after the Canadian Open was canceled due to COVID-19. The Department of Parks Recreation and Tourism used $6 million available in its "sports marketing" account.

"With the way South Carolina is prospering with tournaments and sporting events, we ought to have that available in case PRT needs that," Smith said, pledging that all requests from House members are in the report.

Smith said he agrees that "if you want money not requested by an agency, you ought to be able to put your name on it."