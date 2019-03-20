COLUMBIA — Legislation introduced Wednesday would task Gov. Henry McMaster with selling South Carolina's only state-owned utility, taking the decision out of the Legislature's control.
The proposal by Senate President Harvey Peeler would leave the question of what to do with Santee Cooper to the Republican governor who's been advocating a sale for over a year.
It directs McMaster to start a competitive bidding process through the Department of Administration, a Cabinet agency. The sale would have to benefit the utility's customers as well as taxpayers across the state.
Peeler, R-Gaffney, said the utility's future has been "looming over us" for too long, and legislators should not be involved in the sale process.
"The time has come to sell Santee Cooper," he said. "They are crippled by debt. It is clear to me Santee Cooper cannot see their own way that works for their ratepayers and taxpayers of this state."
Tasking the executive branch with the job "allows South Carolina to move forward," he continued. "We have to do this, and this nonpolitical process is the right way to get it done."
By state law, only the Legislature can approve whether to sell the utility. The law, passed during ex-Gov. Mark Sanford's tenure, even bars utility executives from broaching the subject on their own.
McMaster has advocated selling Santee Cooper since soon after the public utility, along with partner South Carolina Electric & Gas, bailed on completing two reactors at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in July 2017 after jointly spending $9 billion.
The governor has said selling the utility that’s headquartered in Berkeley County, or parts of it, could be the only way to provide relief to its customers. The partially completed reactors account for half of the utility's $8 billion debt.
Legislators are studying whether to sell the utility. Peeler said the joint House and Senate committee has accomplished its primary role in finding a "robust, private market."
More than 15 bids submitted as part of the committee's review came from 10 separate investment firms and power companies.
The bids, announced last month, included two for parts of the public utility. Seven pitched a full takeover of the state-run utility that has powered parts of rural South Carolina for 85 years. Others offered to sell Santee Cooper power or manage its power plants and utility lines that supply electricity to around 179,000 direct customers.
ICF, the company hired by the Legislature to evaluate the offers, said only four of the bids met the criteria legislators sought.
It would be highly unusual for South Carolina legislators to easily relinquish power to the governor.
On Tuesday, a Senate committee questioned the utility's interim chairman, Charlie Condon, who is McMaster's pick to lead the board. McMaster appointed the state's former attorney general last July after the session ended with no vote on his appointment. The Senate sued, saying McMaster overstepped his powers. The state Supreme Court disagreed, ruling in November that Condon could take his seat on the utility’s governing board.
But Condon still faces confirmation by the Senate.
The Legislature spent the bulk of this year’s session debating what to do about the debacle that cost customers billions upfront. The project was already years behind schedule and billions over budget when its main contractor declared bankruptcy months before the utilities abandoned it.
The parent company is SCE&G, the project’s majority owner, is now owned by Dominion Energy.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.