Lawyers want SC Supreme Court to take up case over Gov. McMaster's private school grants

COLUMBIA — The lawsuit over Gov. Henry McMaster's decision to spend $32 million of federal coronavirus relief funds on grants to help students afford private school tuition could be headed to the S.C. Supreme Court if attorneys for both sides get their way.

Skyler Hutto, the attorney representing Orangeburg resident Thomasena Adams in the lawsuit, is planning to submit a petition to the Supreme Court soon asking them to consider taking up the case, Hutto said. Attorneys representing McMaster are expected to join on to that request.

Orangeburg County Circuit Judge Edgar Dickson, who ordered the initial temporary halt on McMaster's program and presided over a hearing in the case last week, issued a new order this week releasing control of the case pending the Supreme Court's decision on whether to take it up.

The temporary restraining order will remain in place in the interim.

The case is eligible for Supreme Court consideration without first moving through lower courts because it deals with constitutional questions that could have broad ramifications in the state and because of the time-sensitive nature of the issue.

McMaster's attorneys made clear in court last week that they hope to resolve it before the school year begins in the coming weeks. This early request could effectively shortcut what lawyers on both sides expect to be the ultimate outcome in the case, which is that it would be handled by the state's highest court.

"It's about efficiency," Hutto said. "We are hopeful the Supreme Court will consider this, and we believe this will be the fastest way to get there and get a resolution. We also want the emergency funds to be available before the school year. We just think that constitutionally they can't be used in this fashion."

The Orangeburg County School Board voted unanimously on Monday to join the lawsuit, according to The Times and Democrat, meaning they will now also be plaintiffs alongside Adams if the Supreme Court takes up the case.

Other additional plaintiffs will include an Orangeburg County public school resource teacher, a parent of public school students in Lexington, the S.C. Education Association and the organization's president, Hutto said.

Hutto argued in Dickson's court last week that McMaster's program would directly benefit private schools, which would violate the state constitution.

McMaster's attorneys countered that the flow of funds is not direct because the parents still decide where to send their children. They also argued that the dispute is more of a political debate than a legal one and it should be left up to legislators and voters to decide whether it is a good decision.

The proposed program, which McMaster announced in Greenville last month, would allow around 5,000 South Carolina students to receive $6,500 grants to help them afford tuition at participating private schools. It would cost two-thirds of a $48 million federal allocation McMaster received to spend on education during the coronavirus pandemic.

If the Supreme Court does not take it up, Dickson's latest order gives the plaintiffs the opportunity to return to the Orangeburg County Circuit Court to resume the action here.