Lawyers for 2 death row inmates ask judge to halt scheduled executions

COLUMBIA — Attorneys for two death row inmates argued June 7 a new South Carolina law cannot force the condemned to die by electrocution, as they asked a judge to halt the executions set for later this month.

But attorneys for Gov. Henry McMaster and the state prisons agency countered Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens were sentenced to die for their killings in Greenville County two decades ago, and they don't have a right to select how their punishment is carried out.

"They were sentenced to death. They were not sentenced to death by a particular method," McMaster's attorney, Grayson Lambert, told Circuit Judge Jocelyn Newman in a Richland County courtroom.

Sigmon is scheduled to die June 18. Owens' execution is set for a week later. Both are set to die strapped into the 109-year-old electric chair nicknamed "Old Sparky," as the only option available.

Sigmon, 63, was convicted in 2002 of beating his ex-girlfriend’s parents to death with a baseball bat a year earlier, after she ended their three-year relationship and moved back home. Owens, 43, has been sentenced to death three times since his initial conviction for shooting a convenience store clerk in the head during a 1997 robbery spree because she couldn't open the safe.

Attorneys with the nonprofit Justice 360 are suing to stop their executions. Beyond the Richland County case, a lawsuit filed in federal court challenges electrocution as unconstitutionally cruel and unusual and asks the court to bar death by electric chair unless an inmate selects that method — something that hasn't happened in South Carolina since 2008. A hearing in that case is set for June 9.

Meanwhile, Newman is weighing whether to put a hold on the executions while the Richland County case plays out.

Her decision, expected within a few days, could mark their second reprieve this year.

Despite exhausting all of their appeals, the state Supreme Court postponed their executions — Owens on May 4 and Sigmon in February — because the state lacks the ability to carry out an execution by lethal injection. At the time, lethal injection remained the default method for carrying out the death penalty, unless an inmate opted for electrocution.

But, with the state's drug supply long expired and a restocking not expected, legislators changed that last month.

A law signed May 14 by McMaster made electrocution the default method, specifically to allow executions to resume. While the law also added a firing squad option, the state prisons agency hasn’t worked out the logistics of that and has no timeline for doing so, other than sometime past when Sigmon and Owens are scheduled to die.

The law keeps lethal injection as an option, should the drugs become available again. But the state's three-drug cocktail expired in 2013, and protests by death penalty opponents prompted pharmaceuticals to refuse to sell more to Corrections.

The inmates' attorneys argue the state can't retroactively apply to the inmates' sentences a new law that goes backward in what's acceptable.

"They are attempting to make South Carolina the first American jurisdiction to revert to a more brutal, less humane, more onerous method of execution after adopting lethal injection as a primary method," said Justice 360 attorney Hannah Freedman.

Of the seven states that still allow executions by electric chair, South Carolina is the only one that forces the condemned to die that way, she said.

She also argued the law wrongly lets Corrections decide what method is "available" and doesn't define what that means.

She took issue with South Carolina's claim the drugs can't be bought. Since South Carolina's expired, 13 states and the federal government have carried out more than 200 lethal injection executions, Freedman said.

Ironically, replied Corrections attorney Daniel Plyler, South Carolina can't obtain the drugs largely because of "huge lobbying efforts" by Justice 360 and other anti-death-penalty activists who scuttled legislation to shield from public scrutiny the pharmaceuticals that sold them.

"We're not going to allow that to prevent us from carrying out the punishment," he said.

As for applying a law retroactively, he said, nothing in the 3½-week-old law changes the inmates' crimes or their punishment to die.

And the state's lawyers contend an execution method is unconstitutional only if it's meant to be excruciatingly painful, like those carried out in the Middle Ages such as disembowelment and quartering.

"At the end of the day, is the state attempting to carry out executions in a purposely painful way?" Plyler said. "No. We’re not trying to torture anybody."

His concluding statement is likely a preview of arguments in federal court June 9.