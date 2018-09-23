Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti knows some members of the national Democratic Party see South Carolina as permanently Republican and, therefore, a political lost cause.
But to Garcetti, who is mulling a 2020 presidential bid, no state should ever be forgotten or overlooked by Democrats.
"I'm not going to be part of a Democratic Party that ignores our states anymore," he told a cheering crowd of more than 200 Charleston-area Democrats on Sunday afternoon. "I don't see South Carolina as a red state, but as an American state."
Garcetti's 30-minute keynote speech was the grand finale of the Charleston party's annual Blue Jamboree event held at the Schoolhouse events space in West Ashley.
For more than two hours, local and state Democrats invoked their party's belief that a "blue wave" of Democratic victories will come in the November midterm elections.
The event has a history of attracting national-level Democrats like Garcetti to talk. Past speakers include former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
This year, Garcetti urged Democrats to build on any victory they can secure in local and statehouse races. He urged them not to let their long-held status as a Republican state hold them back.
"Our reach must always exceed our grasp," he told the crowd three times, slowing down the phrase each time for effect.
It was his second visit to the Palmetto State this year, but he's kept his eye on South Carolina from afar as well.
"South Carolina represents the embodiment of great potential and great peril for the Democratic Party," Garcetti told The Post and Courier as he exited the event. "If we only focus on it every four years as an early presidential primary state and write it off the rest of the time, what message does that send? As I said inside, we have to see every state as a real opportunity every year."
In March, his political action committee raised $100,000 for the South Carolina Democratic Party.
During his trip to Charleston Sunday, Garcetti's fundraising streak continued. After attending two area churches Sunday morning, Garcetti held a fundraiser for South Carolina Democratic congressional candidate Joe Cunningham. The fundraiser caused Garcetti to be about an hour late to the local party event.
Despite his tardiness, Garcetti slid into the second row and cheered his fellow Democrats onward before he jogged up to the podium.
Cunningham, who was the speaker before Garcetti, jogged up the stage when it was his turn.
"This is going to be a page in the history books," Cunningham said, his voice rising, "And it is up to us to write that page."
Across town, the fight to be the author of that page in history was underway.
At the Historic Rice Building in downtown Charleston, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., were preparing to hold a rescheduled fundraiser for Republican state Rep. Katie Arrington. She is running against Cunningham for the coastal 1st Congressional District seat.