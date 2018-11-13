Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.