Kristin Graziano wins Charleston County sheriff's race, unseating longtime leader Al Cannon

Kristin Graziano has won the Charleston County sheriff's race, unseating the longtime incumbent Al Cannon, according to unofficial results early Wednesday.

Graziano took 52 percent of the vote to Cannon's 48 percent, according to the S.C. Election Commission.

She planned to speak at a news conference Wednesday afternoon and Cannon spoke with reporters in the morning.

Cannon said he called Graziano to congratulate her, but she didn't pick up and he left a voice message. He pledged to do everything he could to help her transition into office.

"This agency is in excellent shape. I marvel at the journey and adventure," he said.

Graziano told The Post and Courier late Tuesday night that she was optimistic about the race.

During a contentious election year, the Charleston County sheriff's race saw itself swept up into a national reckoning over law enforcement and race following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer in late May. Charleston area activist groups have taken up calls for reforms and defunding police over the last six months, and North Charleston city officials voted in early October to approve a racial bias audit of their police department.

Graziano's win is historic. She is the first woman elected to serve as a county sheriff in South Carolina.

The 52-year-old Democrat is a veteran deputy who served under Cannon, most recently with the SWAT team, until he placed her on unpaid administrative leave in February after he found out she was preparing to run against him.

She began her law enforcement career in Charlottesville, Va., in 1988 and came to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office in 2002.

Cannon, 74, a Republican, first won his seat in a 1988 special election. He began his law enforcement career in 1971 and is widely credited with modernizing the Sheriff's Office.

Faced with his first major opponent at the polls in more than 30 years, Cannon leaned on his experience as a leading figure in state and national law enforcement and told voters that overcoming the challenges facing law enforcement today required experience that only he could bring to the table.

He said he hopes Graziano would keep his team of professionals intact because they're well acquainted with running the agency the way it should.

He gave a warning, too. Firings and demotions would send a bad message to the agency and community.

Still, as he reflected on his more than three decades as sheriff Cannon remarked on what he and his colleagues were able to accomplish. He noted the work done to modernize and expand the jail, which is named in his honor; work securing a variety of federal grants; and implementing initiatives that have made the sheriff's office a premier agency.

Graziano, meanwhile, positioned herself as a reform-oriented candidate who promised to correct what she believed was longstanding mismanagement of the agency and work to restore lost trust between the Sheriff's Office and minority communities.

Neither she nor Cannon endorsed national calls to defund law enforcement agencies, but Graziano pledged to conduct racial bias and financial audits of the agency.

During her campaign, she pointed to an inmate benefit fund that was the subject of a Post and Courier investigation. The money is supposed to be used to help inmates, but the newspaper found hundreds of thousands of dollars were spent to equip and train a special team of detention deputies who handle jail fights and potential inmate uprisings.

The newspaper also found the fund hadn’t been audited in 19 years — something Cannon and his staff attributed the discrepancy to an oversight and said work is underway to correct that issue.

Regarding a racial bias audit, Graziano said she believes the law enforcement community is at a critical time for reform.

Charleston police underwent a probe last year that found racial disparities in policing practices and gaps in areas like officer training, internal investigations, recruitment and handling of complaints.

Conducting a racial bias audit would give the Sheriff’s Office the tools it needs to continue improving, Graziano said, adding that she’d establish a truth and reconciliation council to work with the community on an audit’s findings.

The veteran deputy also said she wants to increase diversity in the Sheriff’s Office, particularly among senior leadership, which currently is all White.

Charleston County is 27 percent Black; its Latino population, currently 5 percent, is growing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.