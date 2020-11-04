Kristin Graziano takes early lead in Charleston County Sheriff's Office race

Kristin Graziano took an early lead in her bid to unseat longtime Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon, but with just 47 percent of precincts reporting well after midnight Wednesday, the race is far from over.

Graziano had 52.7 percent of the vote to Cannon's 47.2 percent, according to unofficial results published by the S.C. Election Commission.

Graziano, 52, a Democrat, would be the first woman elected to the office of county sheriff in South Carolina should she win. Cannon, 74, a Republican, first won his seat in a 1988 special election. He began his law enforcement career in 1971 and is widely credited with modernizing the Sheriff's Office.

Both candidates offered brief comments late Tuesday.

"I feel we did everything we needed to do," Cannon said. "I have confidence in the voters of Charleston County."

Graziano echoed the Sheriff's remarks.

"I'm so hopeful," she said. "I'm very pleased with the campaign. We're going to celebrate tomorrow or whenever it's called."

During a contentious election year, the Charleston County sheriff's race saw itself swept up into a national reckoning over law enforcement and race following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer in late May. Charleston-area activist groups have taken up calls for reforms and defunding police over the last six months, and North Charleston city officials voted in early October to approve a racial bias audit of their police department.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Faced with his first major opponent at the polls in more than 30 years, Cannon leaned on his experience as a leading figure in state and national law enforcement and told voters that overcoming the challenges facing law enforcement today requires experience that only he can bring to the table.

The Sheriff touted his stewardship of his agency, which he guided through several periods of transformation, such as its merger with the now-defunct Charleston County Police Department in 1991 and a $100 million jail expansion in the 2000s.

And Cannon said he's helped usher in reforms via an ongoing overhaul of the county’s criminal justice system through the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.

Neither he nor his opponent endorsed defunding or allocating resources away from the Sheriff's Office, but Graziano positioned herself as a reform-oriented candidate.

Her core message to voters was new leadership is needed to correct longstanding mismanagement of the agency and restore trust between it and minority communities. She pledged that if she were elected, she'd immediately move to conduct racial bias and financial audits of the agency.

Graziano is a former deputy who served under Cannon until he placed her on unpaid administrative leave in February after finding out she was preparing to run against him.

She began her law enforcement career in Charlottesville, Va., in 1988 and came to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office in 2002, where she worked a variety of assignments over the years, most recently on the SWAT team.