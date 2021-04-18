Kershaw's tilt toward local Republicans underscores how political races are nationalizing

CAMDEN — When Vincent Sheheen was campaigning for reelection in 2020, most of the voters he encountered across his South Carolina Senate district in the Midlands expressed little interest in local issues or the work he was doing in the Statehouse.

"They would just say, 'Are you voting for Donald Trump or Joe Biden? Because that’s how I’m going to decide who I’m voting for,'" Sheheen, a Democrat who ran twice for governor, recalled. 'I had never run into that before."

In a district that had gravitated towards Republicans at the top of the ticket for years — encompassing most of Kershaw and Chesterfield counties and a piece of Lancaster — that spelled doom for a Democrat like Sheheen, a 20-year Statehouse veteran. While he outperformed Biden, it was not enough to avoid a narrow defeat against Republican Penry Gustafson.

Along with Sheheen went state Rep. Laurie Funderburk, a Camden Democrat who had been in office since 2005. Her replacement, Vic Dabney, made statewide news in recent weeks after comments he posted to Facebook in opposition to a hate crimes bill drew accusations of racism and an effort by dozens of lawmakers to censure him.

The development shocked officials in Camden, a relatively liberal small city with a proud history surrounded by deeply conservative rural communities. Democrats are gearing up to challenge Dabney next year, confident they can win back the seat without Trump at the top of the ballot.

But his victory may be less of an aberration than a microcosm of a broader political development — and a harbinger of what's to come.

A growing and increasingly polarized electorate coupled with the demise of local news has turned the old maxim of "All politics is local" on its head, leaving little opportunity for down-ballot candidates to create any distance between themselves and their party's national brand.

Those trends have been particularly pronounced in places like Kershaw County, an area that once commanded outsized influence in state politics with big-name Democratic figures like Gov. John C. West and House Speaker Bob Sheheen, Vincent Sheheen's uncle.

Local newspapers in the area have either cut down on publishing days or shuttered altogether in recent years. In their place, politicians on both sides of the aisle say voters largely get their political information from some combination of social media, MSNBC and Fox News, with the focus almost entirely on divisive national news.

That's made it much more difficult for legislators like Sheheen and Funderburk to cut through the noise and get voters to notice their local work, much of which has little to do with partisan debates that generate more attention.

"When there are these issues going on that really get people on edge, that messaging really starts to take hold," Funderburk said.

Over the course of the last decade, an ever-rising share of Kershaw voters chose the straight-ticket option each election cycle, and an increasing number of those straight-ticket voters were Republicans.

In the 2010 election, 40 percent of Kershaw voters opted for a straight ticket — 50 percent for Democrats and 44 percent for Republicans. By 2020, the share of straight ticket voters in the county had climbed to 63 percent — 61 percent for Republicans and 38 percent for Democrats.

The shifts have been advanced by the state GOP leaders, who saw opportunity to expand their majorities in the Statehouse if they could pick off the few Democratic holdouts who had survived in districts that favored Republicans at the top of the ticket.

Signs for Gustafson's campaign focused largely on national messages, like "Support Trump, Vote Penry" and "Sheheen supports the extremist Biden/Harris agenda in SC." One of the five top issues listed on Dabney's campaign website was, "Stand with President Trump."

While the number of Statehouse districts remains the same — 124 in the House, 46 in the Senate — South Carolina's population has grown rapidly in recent years. As a result, each lawmaker is representing a larger number of constituents, making it harder for personal relationships to lift them to victory over broader partisan trends.

The departures of Sheheen and Funderburk represent less the start of a new trend than the end stages of a decadeslong one.

Republican presidential candidates began winning South Carolina long before the party took control of state government. Sheheen said he viewed lawmakers like himself and Funderburk as "fingers in the dike" that's finally bursting.

"It's been a slow-moving political evolution down the ballot all across the state," S.C. GOP Party Chairman Drew McKissick said. "But what you've seen in the last four years is that process pick up speed due to support for President Trump."

As far as Dabney is concerned, Democrats deserve little sympathy for falling victim to a phenomenon that he sees them contributing to with a similarly national outlook.

"I was told after the election that these poor incumbents got tied up with national politics and that was unfair," Dabney said. "Well, let me tell you something, buddy: National politics is in the Statehouse. The Democrats are all about it. So they can’t wiggle off that hook because it’s right there in Columbia."

But Sheheen argued the reason Democrats in the Statehouse may seem more nationalized to newcomers like Dabney is precisely because incumbents like him and Funderburk are getting ousted.

"I say to my Republican friends: Do you want a more liberal Democratic Party or more moderate Democratic Party?" Sheheen said. "Because if you want a more moderate Democratic Party, you'd be voting for me. If you don't vote for me, then all that's left is the very liberal people."

Down with Sheheen and Funderburk went two other Democratic senators — Glenn Reese of Spartanburg and Floyd Nicholson of Greenwood — and another House member, Mandy Powers Norrell of Lancaster, all similarly representing districts that had voted Republican at the top of the ticket for years.

Only a handful of lawmakers now remain in districts that have historically voted for the other party's presidential nominee, and most are Democrats. If Republicans can continue to harness the national focus that propelled them in 2020, their days may be numbered, too.

"We're coming for 'em," McKissick said.