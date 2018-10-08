It didn’t take long for the contentious Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearings to have a ripple effect in South Carolina: Republicans say they are signing up more campaign volunteers and Democrats say it's led to more cash donations.
The chairman of the S.C. Republican Party on Monday estimated they have seen an uptick of some 2,600 volunteers since the dramatic Sept. 27 Senate Judiciary hearing.
Meanwhile, the chairman of the S.C. Democratic Party said their party has hauled in upwards of $13,000 following a single email blast last week that demanded: "Lindsey Graham Needs to Go!" — a reference to Kavanaugh-backer Graham, R-S.C.
The dramatic Supreme Court confirmation proceedings could be just what party leaders and political campaigns on both sides need to mobilize voters ahead of the 2018 midterms - an early October surprise.
Midterm elections are historically considered a referendum on the party of the sitting president but here, in a Southern state far from Washington, both Democrats and Republicans are seeing an opportunity to show their political muscle in the age of Donald Trump.
That's been fueled by Trump's staunch support for Kavanaugh, the sitting president's newly confirmed Supreme Court associate justice who faced accusations of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford stemming from their time in high school.
The polarizing Supreme Court fight has trickled down to South Carolina's 1st Congressional District race, where two first-time political candidates are in a fierce political fight to represent the Lowcountry.
Republican Katie Arrington, who defeated incumbent Mark Sanford in the GOP primary, has campaigned on the promise to defend Trump's conservative agenda that includes Kavanaugh's nomination.
Democrat Joe Cunningham recently ordered new campaign signs around the district that proclaim his commitment to put "Lowcountry Over Party."
Both campaigns claim the Kavanaugh hearings have created a spike in volunteers. And both accused the other side of party politics.
"What we saw with the Kavanaugh confirmation was partisan politics on steroids and it’s ripping this country apart at the seams," said Tyler Jones, Cunningham campaign spokesman.
Arrington campaign spokesman Michael Mulé said they are seeing new energy, too, and points to more than 100 new campaign volunteers coming to their side as proof.
"The people of the Lowcountry are sick and tired of extreme liberal ideology trying to ruin the successes we are currently seeing as a result of the last two years," Mulé said.
Other candidates in the state are steering clear of the Kavanaugh issue altogether.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate James Smith has not said what his position is on the Kavanaugh proceedings, and his campaign said they have no plans to go there.
"We're not thinking about the Kavanaugh vote. We're completely focused on South Carolina, as we have been from the start," said spokesman Brad Warthen.
Gov. Henry McMaster's campaign said Smith's refusal to talk about the issue are really his way of dodging the issue.
It is unclear "why James is afraid to take any public position on Kavanaugh — an issue that South Carolinians on both sides of the aisle care about," said McMaster campaign spokeswoman Caroline Anderegg. She noted that decisions made on the Supreme Court, such as recent ruling on voter I.D., can have a direct impact on the state.
For others, the last place the Kavanaugh hearings belong is in the midterm elections.
"Sexual assault is not a partisan, political issue," state Sen. Mia McLeod wrote in an email Monday in which she revealed for the first time that she had been sexually assaulted the summer after she graduated from high school.
McLeod, D-Columbia, would not go into detail about the alleged assault, but said she wrote the email to her list of some 7,000 people because the time had come to speak up.
"We are setting a horrible example and a dangerous precedent," McLeod said in a phone interview. "I'm trying to bring people back to a place of sanity. To me, it's all gone beyond ridiculous."
Evidence shows interest in the Nov. 6 election is spiking. In the last 14 days — from Sept. 24-Oct. 8 — the S.C. Election Commission reports there have been 14,055 new voter registrations statewide.
That's a nearly 280 percent increase from the same two-week period in 2014, and an almost 76 percent increase from the 7,970 of voters who signed up during the same 14 days in 2010.