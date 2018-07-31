A day after clarifying her views on Russian tampering in the 2016 elections, Republican congressional candidate Katie Arrington tweeted a photo of her meeting with President Donald Trump last week in the White House.
.@realDonaldTrump - Thank you for taking the time to meet last week, discussing our beloved Lowcountry of South Carolina, and signing the cast! Official White House Photo by Myles Cullen. pic.twitter.com/zgCCttHArG— Rep. Katie Arrington (@karringtonsc) July 31, 2018
Until the tweet and photo were issued Tuesday, Arrington's camp had not disclosed she had met with the president on July 25 when she traveled to Washington to meet with the Republican National Committee.
"Thank you for taking the time to meet last week, discussing our beloved Lowcountry of South Carolina, and signing the cast!" Arrington's tweet said.
The photo, listed as an "Official White House Photo by Myles Cullen," shows Arrington and her husband sitting across from Trump and beneath a portrait of George Washington.
Arrington's campaign said the tweet was issued now because permission to use the photo had to come through from the White House first.
The photo did not arrive until Tuesday.
Arrington campaign consultant Andrew Boucher said the meeting with Trump was one of several Arrington had in Washington last week. It lasted about 20 minutes and the two talked about infrastructure, tax cuts and job creation.
Boucher said it "is good to know when she is the congresswoman she will have a seat at the table."
Arrington has made her support of the president a focal part of her race, and it played a factor in her upset over incumbent Mark Sanford in the June Republican primary for the 1st Congressional District.
Arrington's race is among those Trump's re-election campaign will favor this season, including with financial donations, according to media reports from Washington.
The tweet was issued after Arrington, in an MSNBC interview Sunday, cited China as a bigger offender in tampering with America’s 2016 presidential election.
On Monday, she clarified her view by agreeing Russia is the culprit, saying that at the time of the MSNBC interview she was speaking more broadly about China's threat to U.S. interests.
“Of course I believe Russia meddled in our elections,” Arrington told The Post and Courier. “We have indictments. We have the social media posts to prove it.”
Arrington faces Democrat Joe Cunningham in the fall. His campaign declined to comment on the White House photo with Trump.
In the shot, Arrington is seated but seen wearing a walking boot and a cast on her legs from her serious head-on accident in June in which she was the passenger in a vehicle struck by a driver going the wrong way.
While in Washington she also met with Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel at RNC headquarters.