Republican congressional candidate Katie Arrington is minimizing the depth Russia meddled in America's 2016 presidential elections as has been asserted by U.S. intelligence services, and is instead pointing to China as a bigger offender.
In an interview on MSNBC that aired Sunday night, Arrington was asked whether she believed the Russian government intentionally tried to interfere in the American presidential election through hacking and other cyber security methods.
"Do you believe that that happened or not?" reporter Kasie Hunt asked Arrington in the one-on-one interview in Charleston.
"I believe that every nation under threat that has the capability tries to do things to each other without a doubt," Arrington, a one-term state lawmaker from Summerville responded.
Hunt pressed Arrington to explain.
"You don't think the Russians did anything worse or more nefarious than any other nation?" Hunt asked Arrington.
"I think China was way worse than anything that Russia could have or did," Arrington affirmed.
The interview did not broach what intelligence or other information Arrington was using to make her determination of China versus Russia.
The position of not strongly condemning Russia as shown in the interview follows President Donald Trump's own break with U.S. intelligence community findings on Russia. Arrington has made her across-the-board support for the president a keystone of her bid to win the coastal 1st Congressional District.
Her campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Democratic rival Joe Cunningham, however, criticized Arrington for failing to acknowledge what multiple intelligence services have reported about the Russian role in 2016.
"We stand with the CIA, the Office of the Director on National Intelligence, the FBI, the National Security Agency, the Justice Department, and every other law enforcement and intelligence agency," Cunningham said in a statement provided to The Post and Courier.
"We will always protect our country from national security threats foreign or domestic," he added.
Trump faced backlash from Republicans and Democrats alike two weeks ago when he did not challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin's claim that Russia played no role in trying to sabotage America's 2016 elections.
Trump would later go on to say he "misspoke" and that he accepted the U.S. intelligence community's findings that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential elections.
Arrington's latest comment could put her at odds with conservative members of the South Carolina delegation.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who frequently golfs with Trump, told NBC's "Meet the Press" earlier this month that it would be "fake news" to say Russia did not meddle in the 2016 election.
"They did meddle in our election and they're doing it again in 2018," Graham said in that July 1 interview.
U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-Spartanburg, has also gone on record saying Russia interfered in the election, saying they tried to "impugn the reliability of the 2016 election."
Arrington gained national attention when she defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in the GOP primary last month.
On the day of the primary election, Trump endorsed her over Sanford, who has been openly critical of the president and his actions.
Also in the interview Sunday, Arrington was asked whether it bothered her that the president is alleged to have had an affair with a Playboy playmate.
Arrington, a Catholic, stammered.
"I'm honestly...You give me one... I'm not here to judge anybody. I'm not Jesus Christ."
During her primary bid, Arrington ran an ad that took direct aim at Sanford for his 2009 infidelity while he was governor.