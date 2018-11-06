Republican Katie Arrington clung to a lead over Democrat Joe Cunningham for Charleston's seat in Congress late Tuesday as the trend showed voters were endorsing her ties to President Donald Trump.
But more than half of Charleston County and Beaufort County ballots still were out, as voters across the 1st Congressional District overwhelmed the polls with high turnout.
Election officials were incredibly slow in counting the returns, with some polling places staying open well past the 7 p.m. cutoff to handle long lines of voters coming out.
With 61 percent of precincts reporting, Arrington led with 52 percent of the vote to Cunningham's 48 percent.
Political watchers said the results, leaning toward keeping the 1st Congressional District in GOP hands, would be an affirmation of Republican strength across most of South Carolina.
The last time Democrats flipped a House seat in South Carolina was 1986.
"In some ways, it provides one of 435 pieces of evidence that the Republican Party is increasingly becoming the party of Trump," College of Charleston political scientist Jordan Ragusa said of Arrington's status in a district made up largely of suburbanites, military and conservative retirees.
The 1st District was drawn to favor Republicans. It includes all or sections of Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Beaufort and Colleton counties.
Cunningham, a West Ashley lawyer and political novice, was considered a long shot when he announced his first ever bid for public office last year.
Neither candidate conceded the race before 11:15 p.m.
An Arrington victory would be an historic one, potentially making her the first Republican woman in South Carolina elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, part of a record wave of women from both parties seeking seats in Congress this year.
The last time a South Carolina woman was elected to Congress was in 1986, when Spartanburg Democrat Liz Patterson won her seat in the Upstate's 4th Congressional District.
Arrington, a one term state representatives from Summerville, won the GOP nomination earlier this summer by defeating incumbent Mark Sanford in the June Republican primary. For her race then and now, she closely associated herself as a Trump supporter.
Arrington's Election Day itinerary had her traveling along the spine of the state's coastal district, starting her morning in Beaufort and working her way back up to West Ashley, Summerville, Goose Creek, Hanahan and later to James Island. All are considered homes to pockets of conservative strength.
Her husband drove her around the district in an impossible-to-miss white 2016 Dodge Challenger. The modern muscle car, which her husband calls "the swamp buggy," had Arrington's name plastered on all sides of the vehicle, along with American flag imagery, a Bible verse and a large voter button, among other icons.
"At 7 o'clock, you stop running. At 7:01 p.m., you start leading," Arrington's husband said he told his wife on Election Day.
She beamed while she stood in line Tuesday morning with her husband and infant grandson Jackson Alexander to cast a vote for herself at Bethany United Methodist Church in Summerville.
"It's like Christmas," Arrington said, looking around to take in the moment.
After voting, Arrington told The Post and Courier, "This is it ... it's what I've always wanted to do."
In the final 24 hours leading up to her electoral victory, Arrington's Twitter account was sharing news stories about the thousands of Central American migrants traveling in a caravan toward the U.S.-Mexico border.
The caravan has become a talking point used by GOP candidates like Arrington to voice their support for Trump's proposal to build a wall at the border, along with tighter immigration.
By contrast, Cunningham had tried to trip up Arrington with a profoundly local issue — the opening of permits for offshore oil drilling in the Atlantic. Potentially allowing oil and gas exploration is a Trump administration policy that united coastal voters of both parties in opposition, and Arrington initially said she supported the president's plan to open leasing in federal waters.
Her murky initial position also cost her public support from three coastal mayors who identify as Republicans.
Though she spent much of the rest of the campaign softening her stance, it was not enough to hold back her bid.
Cunningham spent election day bouncing between voting locations in West Ashley, Hilton Head and Mount Pleasant, greeting voters in line.
When one supporter in line at the Mount Pleasant National Guard Armory commented that he must be tired, Cunningham joked, "Just two and a half hours left, but who's counting?"
But he spent several more hours talking to voters, handing out snacks to people in line at St. Johns High School after the polls had technically closed. That location had people in line hours after voting officially ended.