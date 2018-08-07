Republican congressional candidate Katie Arrington left her doctor's office Monday without a cast on her left leg, meaning she's able to walk and drive some six weeks after surviving a head-on car crash.
"Listen, you cannot judge me because I haven't been able to wash my leg or shave my leg in six weeks," a smiling Arrington said in a Facebook Live video on her page Monday.
"But look it! I can walk again," Arrington said while turning the camera around to show both of her legs as she stands on pavement without a wheelchair.
The red, white and blue hard cast on her left leg is gone, replaced by a small brace. The black aircast on her right leg is gone in favor of a small black walking boot.
"This quite possibly, um, it really is an amazing day," Arrington said in the 1 minute, 17-second video, pausing halfway through the sentence to touch her heart.
"On a side note, I can drive! So, hitting the campaign trail hard," Arrington said.
Since Arrington returned to campaign mode, a staffer had been shuttling her around from stop to stop.
Arrington, 47, and her friend, Jacqueline Goff, 59, were critically injured in a June 22 crash on Highway 17 South near Adams Run in southern Charleston County.
The head-on collision occurred when a car driven by Helen White and going the wrong way smashed into the vehicle Arrington was riding in as a passenger, authorities said.
White died on the scene and authorities later determined she had a blood alcohol content of 0.153 percent at the time of the crash — nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08 percent.
Arrington, a Summerville state representative, suffered a fracture in her left ankle, two broken ribs, a colon injury, two small bowel injuries and injuries to her iliac artery. She also suffered bleeding from her abdominal wall and spinal injuries that included a fracture to her second vertebrae. Doctors later found another fracture in her right foot.
Following the accident, doctors said Goff suffered a fracture to her nasal bone, a rib fracture, an injury to her colon and her small bowel. They also said she had injuries to her iliac artery and abdominal wall, as well as sustaining fractures in her neck, lower back, foot and ankle.
Arrington credits Goff for saving her life. Goff remains in the hospital but Arrington said in the video Monday that Goff is also getting her cast taken off.
Michael Mulé, Arrington's campaign spokesman, said the campaign calendar is full.
"We had an event yesterday. We have an event today. She's working extremely hard and obviously there's a little less limitation than there was yesterday," he said by phone.
Arrington had been in a wheelchair since the accident.
Mulé said she will likely still have the wheelchair nearby at campaign events as she continues to recover from her injuries and build her strength.
"But she can now put two feet on the ground," he said.
Arrington upset incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in the Republican primary for the 1st Congressional District. She faces Democrat Joe Cunningham in November.
"Wonderful news. Happy to see this." Cunningham tweeted after Arrington's video posted.
Her campaign said she will continue physical therapy for her feet, ankle, back and shoulder, and is expected to wear the boot and ankle brace for about six weeks.
"From the bottom of my heart, the most sincere and just heart-felt thank you. Thank you for everything. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. God bless," Arrington said to supporters at the end of the video.