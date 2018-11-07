Eight hours after Republican Katie Arrington lost her South Carolina congressional race, she blamed her shocking defeat not on her Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham but on U.S. Mark Sanford, the outgoing Republican congressman she bested in the spring primary.
At a Wednesday morning press conference, Arrington addressed the media for the first time since her late-hour loss.
After thanking her husband, God and her supporters, Arrington took aim at Sanford.
"We lost because Mark Sanford could not understand that this race was about the conservative movement — and not about him," Arrington said, standing at the podium in the very room where she had initially planned to give her victory speech.
Cunningham, a 36-year-old construction attorney, beat Arrington, a 47-year-old state lawmaker, in a tight contest.
Unofficial results gave Cunningham 50.56 percent of the vote to Arrington’s 49.26 percent, with 99 percent of precincts reporting. It came down to a 3,509 vote difference.
Arrington said in the press conference that she called and conceded to him on Wednesday morning.
But to Arrington, her loss came down to Sanford, his silence during the general election, and his supporters.
"Mark Sanford," she said, winding up, "To all of your donors, I ask them this morning to request their donations back, if they are truly conservatives, to your wonderful chest that you’ve kept so proud and so long."
Arrington handed Sanford his first-ever loss when she beat him in the June GOP primary.
During that contest, she made her loyalty to President Donald Trump — and Sanford's vocal criticism of him — the centerpiece of her campaign.
Sanford, who is known for being frugal, spent little in that contest. When the race had wrapped, Sanford still had $1.5 million sitting in his campaign account.
Sanford was also one of only two GOP House incumbents to lose their Republican primaries this election cycle.
But following Arrington's win, Sanford stayed on the sidelines and did not endorse his party's victor.
When other members of the South Carolina delegation endorsed Arrington's bid, including U.S. Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham, Sanford was nowhere to be found.
He stayed silent, declining to endorse Arrington or Cunningham.
In the week before the election, Sanford told The Post and Courier of his reluctance to endorse in the race for Charleston's seat in Congress.
"Part of leadership, at times, means knowing when it’s best to keep quiet," Sanford said ahead of the midterm election.
Arrington, who has always wanted to be in Congress, said her loss is not the end of her time in politics.
"I'm not going anywhere. This is just a break in time," she said, adding, "2020 is just a few years away."
Arrington did not take questions.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.