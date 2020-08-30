You are the owner of this article.
top story

Karen Pence, wife of the vice president, coming to Charleston for Nancy Mace on Wednesday

  • Updated
KAREN PENCE COOKIES08.JPG (copy)
Second Lady Karen Pence talks with Katherine Frankstone owner of Grey Ghost Bakery about being a business owner and spouse of a veteran on July 21, 2020, in West Ashley. File/Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, will be in Charleston on Wednesday on behalf of Republican candidate for Congress Nancy Mace.

The visit marks a continued interest by the White House and Republicans nationally to take back the 1st Congressional District seat held by Democrat Joe Cunningham.

Pence will be at the Harbour Club in Charleston for a luncheon where about 100 members of local Republican Party clubs are expected to attend.

"Mrs. Pence is excited to meet them and they are fired up to meet her," said Mace campaign manager Mara Mellstrom.

The Karen Pence visit comes after the vice president did an earlier fundraiser in Charleston for Mace in July that brought in more than $100,000, Mace said.

The second lady traveled with her husband to Charleston for the July event and visited the Grey Ghost Bakery to discuss small business issues.

Reach Schuyler Kropf at 843-937-5551. Follow him on Twitter at @skropf47.

Political Editor

Schuyler Kropf is The Post and Courier political editor. He has covered every major political race in South Carolina dating to 1988, including for U.S. Senate, governorship, the Statehouse and Republican and Democratic presidential primaries.

