Karen Pence, wife of the vice president, coming to Charleston for Nancy Mace on Wednesday

Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, will be in Charleston on Wednesday on behalf of Republican candidate for Congress Nancy Mace.

The visit marks a continued interest by the White House and Republicans nationally to take back the 1st Congressional District seat held by Democrat Joe Cunningham.

Pence will be at the Harbour Club in Charleston for a luncheon where about 100 members of local Republican Party clubs are expected to attend.

"Mrs. Pence is excited to meet them and they are fired up to meet her," said Mace campaign manager Mara Mellstrom.

The Karen Pence visit comes after the vice president did an earlier fundraiser in Charleston for Mace in July that brought in more than $100,000, Mace said.

The second lady traveled with her husband to Charleston for the July event and visited the Grey Ghost Bakery to discuss small business issues.