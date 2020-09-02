You are the owner of this article.
Karen Pence backs Nancy Mace, says SC's top congressional race will be 'down to the wire'

  • Updated
Karen Pence
Karen Pence (left), wife of Vice President Mike Pence, joined republican First Congressional candidate Nancy Mace at the podium during a campaign luncheon for Mace on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Brad Nettles/Staff

 Brad Nettles/ bnettles@podtandcourier.com

Karen Pence, the wife of the vice president, wants Republican Nancy Mace to win South Carolina's 1st Congressional seat in November. 

But during a campaign event for the candidate in Charleston on Wednesday, she admitted Mace's race will be a nail-biter. 

"To keep moving forward, we need to send Nancy Mace to Congress," Pence said. "Now is not the time to give up. This is going to be a close race. It's going to come down to the wire."

Nancy Mace
Republican First Congressional candidate Nancy Mace at a campaign luncheon on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Brad Nettles/Staff

During a 16-minute speech at Charleston's Harbour Club, Pence pushed support for Mace in her bid against Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham. The outcome could help determine whether Democrats keep their majority in the House or if Republicans can net the 18 seats needed to regain control.

The appearance Wednesday showed how much support the White House is trying to throw behind the race. 

"This is a fight for the future of our country," Mace said during her address. "This race is one of the top races in the country, one of the hottest races in America right now that the Republicans are trying to win back. Which is why we're seeing so much support from the White House."

Pence's comments highlighted Mace's life experiences that included being a Waffle House employee in Ladson, the first female graduate from The Citadel's Corps of Cadets and in the Statehouse representing Daniel Island.

Karen Pence
Karen Pence (right), wife of Vice President Mike Pence, speaks to the media after making remarks at a luncheon for republican First Congressional candidate Nancy Mace on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Brad Nettles/Staff

"From the Waffle House to the Statehouse, the common thread is that she's the hardest working person in the room," Pence said.

The majority of Pence's remarks focused on reelecting President Donald Trump while taking aim at Democrats and presidential candidate Joe Biden.

"Joe Biden would be the worst person to put in charge of the economy," Pence said. "President Trump is the only candidate on the ballot this November that has a track record of creating jobs." 

Cunningham currently leads Mace in campaign cash. According to the latest quarterly federal fundraising reports, Cunningham has raised more than $3 million — nearly four times what Mace has collected so far. 

Karen Pence
Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, speaks at a luncheon for republican First Congressional candidate Nancy Mace on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Brad Nettles/Staff

Mace said that Cunningham has had two years to raise money for reelection, and that she's working to tighten the gap.

"No one is working harder that I am to raise the money necessary to win," she said. 

Mace also made note of Cunningham getting the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a group that traditionally supports Republicans.

"I know that the U.S. Chamber is trying to diversify the kind of candidates that they back, but I'll put my record up any day against Congressman Cunningham as being more pro-business and being more fiscally conservative," she said.

Prior to the event, Pence visited the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston to learn from medical leaders about veteran suicide prevention efforts.

Cunningham was scheduled to host a virtually campaign event later Wednesday evening with former presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota. 

Reach Thomas Novelly at 843-937-5713. Follow him @TomNovelly on Twitter. 

Thomas Novelly is a political reporter based in Charleston. He also covers the military community and veterans throughout South Carolina. Previously, he wrote for the Courier Journal in Kentucky. He is a fan of Southern rock, bourbon and horse racing.

