Karen Pence backs Nancy Mace, says SC's top congressional race will be 'down to the wire'

Karen Pence, the wife of the vice president, wants Republican Nancy Mace to win South Carolina's 1st Congressional seat in November.

But during a campaign event for the candidate in Charleston on Wednesday, she admitted Mace's race will be a nail-biter.

"To keep moving forward, we need to send Nancy Mace to Congress," Pence said. "Now is not the time to give up. This is going to be a close race. It's going to come down to the wire."

During a 16-minute speech at Charleston's Harbour Club, Pence pushed support for Mace in her bid against Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham. The outcome could help determine whether Democrats keep their majority in the House or if Republicans can net the 18 seats needed to regain control.

The appearance Wednesday showed how much support the White House is trying to throw behind the race.

"This is a fight for the future of our country," Mace said during her address. "This race is one of the top races in the country, one of the hottest races in America right now that the Republicans are trying to win back. Which is why we're seeing so much support from the White House."

Pence's comments highlighted Mace's life experiences that included being a Waffle House employee in Ladson, the first female graduate from The Citadel's Corps of Cadets and in the Statehouse representing Daniel Island.

"From the Waffle House to the Statehouse, the common thread is that she's the hardest working person in the room," Pence said.

The majority of Pence's remarks focused on reelecting President Donald Trump while taking aim at Democrats and presidential candidate Joe Biden.

"Joe Biden would be the worst person to put in charge of the economy," Pence said. "President Trump is the only candidate on the ballot this November that has a track record of creating jobs."

Cunningham currently leads Mace in campaign cash. According to the latest quarterly federal fundraising reports, Cunningham has raised more than $3 million — nearly four times what Mace has collected so far.

Mace said that Cunningham has had two years to raise money for reelection, and that she's working to tighten the gap.

"No one is working harder that I am to raise the money necessary to win," she said.

Mace also made note of Cunningham getting the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a group that traditionally supports Republicans.

"I know that the U.S. Chamber is trying to diversify the kind of candidates that they back, but I'll put my record up any day against Congressman Cunningham as being more pro-business and being more fiscally conservative," she said.

Prior to the event, Pence visited the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston to learn from medical leaders about veteran suicide prevention efforts.

Cunningham was scheduled to host a virtually campaign event later Wednesday evening with former presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota.