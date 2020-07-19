Kanye West visiting North Charleston in speedy quest to get on SC's presidential ballot

Rapper Kanye West, in a sprint to collect signatures to get his name on South Carolina's ballot for president in the fall, plans a rally in North Charleston on Sunday, according to media reports.

West's campaign started holding voter petition drives at nine Charleston-area locations as well as online on Saturday and tweeted the petition information to his nearly 30 million Twitter followers.

His campaign needs to move quickly. West must get 10,000 valid signatures of active S.C. registered voters by noon Monday to be included on the November ballot, according to state law.

To draw attention to his petition drive, West will hold the first event of his 2020 campaign at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston at 5 p.m. Sunday, according to WCSC-TV in Charleston, Politico and ABC News.

The event is open to registered guests only. Masks are required and event attendees must sign a release form in case someone contracts COVID-19, the reports said. West has said he was infected with the virus in February.

West is trying to get into the presidential race just 3½ months before Election Day.

He announced his bid for the White House over July Fourth, tweeting, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!"

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

West filed paperwork four days ago with the Federal Election Commission to enter the 2020 presidential race. The filing lists BDY, shorthand for birthday, for his party affiliation.

He is already on the ballot in one state, Oklahoma where he needed just to pay a $35,000 fee.

West was a supporter of Republican President Donald Trump until last month. The rapper told Forbes he was not happy to hear reports about the president retreating to a bunker during protests that broke out after the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police.

He also said in the interview that he has never voted and insisted his bid for the White House was not a stunt to promote music sales.

West visited Charleston in 2018 where hung out with actor Danny McBride and dined at Tu on Meeting Street.