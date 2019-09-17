Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will discuss how her experiences growing up led her to work in the criminal justice system when she keynotes the Charleston NAACP Freedom Fund Dinner on Saturday, her campaign told The Post and Courier.

Harris, who is among the 20 Democrats running for president, was the first woman to serve as California’s attorney general.

Earlier this month, she unveiled her proposal to overhaul the criminal justice system. The plan, which Harris will also discuss during her speech, calls for reducing the prison population, ending mandatory minimum prison sentences and creating national standards in policing.

Harris has called herself a "progressive prosecutor" on the campaign trail, but critics have questioned whether that is an accurate descriptor of her record. In 2004, she was elected district attorney of San Francisco. She held that post until 2011, when she became the attorney general of California.

The NAACP event, now in its 102nd year, is a high-profile gathering. Past speakers have included former Vice President Joe Biden, former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Attorney General Eric Holder.

When Harris was announced as the keynote speaker earlier this summer, Charleston NAACP President Dot Scott said Harris was approached in February.

The group was interested in getting an African American female speaker, Scott said, since they have been a rarity among the event’s guests.

The banquet will be held at the Charleston Gailliard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston.

The ticketed dinner is one of three stops Harris will be making in South Carolina this weekend as part of a two-day swing through the early presidential primary state.

On Sunday morning, Harris will attend the church service at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, which is also where she first introduced herself to Charleston voters at a town hall back in February.

After church, Harris will hold a meet-and-greet in Berkeley County at 2:20 p.m., with a location to be announced later.

This will be Harris' 10th trip to South Carolina as a presidential candidate.