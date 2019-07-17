Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is the keynote speaker for the Charleston Branch NAACP's 102nd annual Freedom Fund Banquet in September.

Officials said the appearance is not an endorsement of her campaign since the group does not issue formal endorsements.

But the gathering is a high-profile event expected to draw hundreds of people. Harris is a U.S. senator from California and one of two dozen Democrats in the White House race.

Charleston NAACP President Dot Scott said Harris was approached in February about speaking.

The group was interested in getting an African American female speaker, Scott said, since they have been a rarity among the event's guests.

Past keynote speakers have included former Vice President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and former Attorney General Eric Holder.

Scott said the group had reached out to another presidential hopeful, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but could not get her on the schedule.

The banquet is Sept. 21 at the Gailliard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston. For more information contact the Charleston Branch at naacpcharleston@bellsouth.net.