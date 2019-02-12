Election 2020-Kamala Harris (copy)

Democratic presidential hopeful and California Sen. Kamala Harris will hold a Lowcountry town hall Friday as part of a two-day swing through the state.

She'll also be in the Midlands on Saturday.

Harris’ town hall in North Charleston will be moderated by Charleston County Democratic Party Chairman Brady Quirk-Garvan.

It will be held at the Royal Family Life Center, 4750 Abraham Ave., in North Charleston. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the event will run until 6 p.m.

To confirm attendance, go to https://bit.ly/2TGI0vm.

The Columbia town hall on Saturday will be moderated by Mayor Steve Benjamin. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. at the Brookland Lakeview Empowerment Center, 1218 Batchelor St., in West Columbia.

To confirm attendance, go to https://bit.ly/2th6W0N.

