SPARTANBURG — Mark Pulver hasn't decided who he's going to vote for in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary yet. But the Air Force veteran from Greenwood knows what could make his choice a whole lot easier.

"I wish there weren't so many candidates," said Pulver, 69, echoing a sentiment expressed by many voters across South Carolina in recent months. "And I don't think they need to add any more."

Undecided Democratic voters in South Carolina have long grumbled about the size of the 2020 presidential field, seemingly overwhelmed by the number of choices and waiting patiently for it to whittle down before they start paying closer attention to the race.

Instead, with just a few months left until the state's "First in the South" primary, the field appears to be getting even bigger.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick officially jumped into the fray this week, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is also publicly considering a late entrance. Even Hillary Clinton, the party's 2016 nominee, pointedly refused to rule out the possibility of running again when recently asked.

In addition to the organizational challenges the newest candidates would face by launching their campaigns so late, they will have to contend with an apparent lack of appetite for new names in an already crowded race where 10 candidates will share a debate stage Wednesday.

The last-minute bids are premised in part on the notion that voters are not entirely comfortable with the choices they have before them. The new hopefuls view the fluidity of the race as evidence that many voters are still shopping around and could yet be won over.

But a recent national poll from Monmouth University found that the vast majority of Democratic voters are already satisfied with their options, even if they haven't decided which one to go with yet.

Conversations with many S.C. voters indicate their indecision stems more from the sentiment they find multiple candidates appealing rather than none of them. With 18 major candidates, this Democratic primary field is the largest in the party's history and continues to top the 17 candidates running in the last GOP primary at its peak in 2015.

For some voters who don't have the time to remain glued to the steady stream of political news, the unwieldy field can feel almost intimidating and limit their interest.

"I’ll be a lot more plugged in once the field get narrowed down, but right now I just think it’s way too many candidates," said Aaron Honoré, 44, of Columbia. "I think everyone has good ideas, but I can only take in a little bit of this and I tune out because it’s just too much — too many people, too many ideas, too much infighting."

Bloomberg's potential bid may have little impact in South Carolina. The billionaire ex-mayor has indicated that he would skip the early-voting primary states if he chooses to run and instead focus his resources on delegate-rich Super Tuesday contests, where other campaigns aren't as far ahead with their ground games yet.

Patrick, the first African American governor in Massachusetts history, has set his sights on nearby New Hampshire and particularly South Carolina, where a majority of the Democratic electorate is African American, as potential keys to building momentum.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

A close ally of former President Barack Obama, Patrick could also potentially cut in to one of the strengths of South Carolina frontrunner Joe Biden, who has touted his relationship with the popular ex-president as his previous second-in-command.

S.C. Democratic strategist Tyler Jones, who was advising Beto O'Rourke's campaign until the former Texas congressman dropped out, said Patrick's credibility and experience could still create an opening for him if Biden falters.

"Deval’s lane will be the common-sense, level-headed, electable, moderate alternative to Biden," Jones said. "Is there a lane for that? It’s a small one. He’s definitely going to have to thread a needle, and it all depends on Biden really."

But Biden has also benefited from the crowded race, standing out as the most well-known default choice for any voters who haven't done extensive research on the less-familiar candidates.

The first hurdle Patrick and any other late entrant will have to overcome will be convincing voters to add a new name, face, biography and policy platform to the array of others already occupying their minds.

"Most people would agree that the political highway is pretty full, with every lane you could imagine occupied, so I think their interest in the race could create a traffic jam for us as Democrats," said S.C. Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright of the newest contenders. "Voters can only process so much."