Just how important is winning SC to the 2020 candidates? We rated them.

No one wants to lose in South Carolina.

But the seven active Democratic presidential candidates on the state's Feb. 29 primary ballot have different needs out of South Carolina. (Michael Bloomberg is taking a pass on the state.)

Some 2020 hopefuls are in must-win territory in the Palmetto State, while others just need a solid showing heading into Super Tuesday on March 3.

We have rated how badly the candidates need to come away with a victory in the South Carolina primary. The 2020 hopefuls are listed by their recent performances in South Carolina polls with their results in other early-voting states. (Note: Nevada results represent 60 percent of precincts reporting.)

Joe Biden — 10

Iowa — 4th, New Hampshire — 5th, Nevada — 2nd

The former vice president needs to stop his 2020 slide and it needs to stop in South Carolina, where his connections range from vacationing in Kiawah to eulogizing Strom Thurmond and Fritz Hollings. The term "firewall" has become cemented to what the S.C. primary means for Biden after his stumbles in Iowa and New Hampshire. The question is whether a second-place finish in Nevada will spark his bid. He continues to lead S.C. polls though his once large lead keeps dwindling. He also is expected to nab an endorsement from U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the state's most prominent Democrat, later this week. But since he's dominated the Palmetto State so long, Biden needs a big win — by 10 points — to quiet the naysayers or Super Tuesday won't be so super.

Bernie Sanders — 6

Iowa — 2nd, New Hampshire — 1st, Nevada — 1st

The Vermont senator is on a roll with two straight victories after a near-virtual win in Iowa. Sure, winning in South Carolina would be sweet, but a top-three finish in a state where he was shellacked by Hillary Clinton in 2016 should be good enough to stay atop the race and keep up his mojo heading into Super Tuesday. The key for Sanders is improving his support among black voters. Sanders won African American backing in Nevada over the weekend than he did 2016. In South Carolina, he won just 14 percent of the African American vote four years ago. He needs a better showing on Feb. 29 so he can make a stronger case in other Southern states and urban centers.

Tom Steyer — 10

Iowa — 7th, New Hampshire — 6th, Nevada — 6th

The billionaire activist needs to put some payout from all that moolah he has spent on his campaign ($100 million and counting). After a lackluster start punctuated with a fifth-place finish in Nevada, South Carolina looks like his best chance. Voters can't hide from his ads and he has held double the number of events in South Carolina than any other candidate since Dec. 1. A CNN commentator said, "He looks like he’s running for the president of South Carolina." His efforts to draw black voters have become legendary, though some would say controversial. Steyer needs as much juice as possible before running into another billionaire, Bloomberg, on Super Tuesday.

Elizabeth Warren — 7

Iowa — 3rd, New Hampshire — 4th, Nevada — 4th

Expectations were once high for the Massachusetts senator when she was Biden's main rival in South Carolina polls much of last year. Then Sanders surged after New Year's. Now, Warren finds herself stuck in the middle between the national front-runners — Biden and Sanders — and the challengers who can say they have an early hot hand — Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar. Her fiery performance at the Nevada debate was expected to push her toward the front of the pack, but a fourth-place finish pretty much keeps her in place. Getting into the top three in South Carolina would be a success at this point.

Pete Buttigieg — 6

Iowa — 1st, New Hampshire — 2nd, Nevada — 3rd

The former Indiana mayor's youth and connections with voters in a non-intimidating way are intriguing voters, but that has not translated into success in South Carolina. He has hovered outside the top three with numbers in the high single digits for months. Buttigieg's lack of black-voter support will keep him among the also-rans in South Carolina. Like Sanders, Buttigieg's success in Iowa and New Hampshire — as well as a solid third in Nevada — lets him look ahead to races in states where he might find more success. But like Warren, a top-three finish in South Carolina would be a success.

Amy Klobuchar — 5

Iowa — 5th, New Hampshire — 3rd, Nevada — 5th

After her good showing in New Hampshire, the Minnesota senator got a fundraising boost and put significant resources into South Carolina with an ad campaign and more staff. A PAC backing her threw in some additional ads. She's has interested voters in South Carolina where Democrats tend to lean more conservative. But she does not have much of a base to work with. Like Buttigieg, Klobuchar has little black voter support in the state. And she has held the fewest events in South Carolina among the contenders since December. So expectations are low.

Tulsi Gabbard — 9

Iowa — 8th (tie), New Hampshire — 7th, Nevada — 7th

The Hawaii congresswoman needs a headline. She's been trailing the field, including a poor finish in New Hampshire, where she campaigned hard. Gabbard has been working South Carolina. Her billboards are all over the place. She has focused on winning over the veteran-heavy state with her military experience. But it's not been earning Gabbard too many voters, as she sits with low single-digit results in statewide polls. South Carolina looks like the spot where she needs some sort of splash to remain in the race.