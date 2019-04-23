COLUMBIA — The latest race for a spot on South Carolina's judicial bench features a real estate judge, a deputy solicitor and the city attorney for Aiken who happens to be a legislator's daughter.
Also factoring into the upcoming election to replace a retiring circuit court judge for Aiken, Bamberg and Barnwell counties is a push for more diversity among South Carolina's judges.
The Legislature's May 8 choice between two white men and a black woman comes several months after some black legislators blasted their colleagues for elevating white judicial candidates over two black women in the last judicial elections after temporarily walking out of the chamber in protest. South Carolina is one of two states where legislators elect judges.
The three candidates are Aiken County Master-in-Equity Anderson Griffith, 2nd Circuit Deputy Solicitor David Miller, and Aiken city attorney Courtney Clyburn Pope, the daughter of longtime Rep. Bill Clyburn. They could officially start seeking legislators' pledge for support at noon Tuesday.
House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia, said bringing diversity to South Carolina's judicial bench should factor into legislators' decision.
Out of South Carolina's 129 trial and appellate judges, 34 percent are female, 13 percent are black and 9 percent are black females, the state's Chief Justice Don Beatty said in his State of the Judiciary speech in February. He called those numbers "a good start" with "room for improvement."
"Diversity should play a role in everything we do up here," said Rutherford, who's supporting Clyburn Pope, noting he's known her for decades. But aside from adding diversity, Clyburn Pope also possesses the demeanor, character and knowledge to be an excellent judge, he said.
Some in the community have expressed concerns about Clyburn Pope's lack of experience in a courtroom.
She was the only candidate of the three to receive an "unqualified" rating by a nine-member committee of area residents that reviews judicial candidates and reports their findings under nine criteria.
Clyburn Pope, 39, received "unqualified" under professional and academic ability, and experience — though "well qualified" or "qualified" in the seven others. The committee found Griffith, 60, "qualified" in all nine criteria, while Miller, 47, received a "well qualified" in six categories and "qualified" in three.
"Unfortunately the committee had to find her unqualified because of lack of experience and not being well versed in procedural and evidentiary issues," the Midlands Citizens Committee on Judicial Qualifications said in a report sent to legislators, which noted one member said Clyburn Pope would need on-the-job training. "She admitted that while serving on the bench she would often have to consult with other sitting judges for advice."
But the citizens committee, made up of area attorneys and residents in other professions, is just one cog in the process, said Rutherford, who sits on the 10-member legislative panel which screens all judicial candidates and ultimately selects the three that the Legislature will choose from in each race.
Also weighing in is a screening committee of the South Carolina Bar, which found Clyburn Pope "qualified" in experience, though with an asterisk that noted the attorneys had concerns on that front.
"We take all of that into account," Rutherford said.
Clyburn Pope's testimony convinced the legislative screening committee that the "experience and legal knowledge she has gained throughout her legal career" outweighs her lack of experience in court, read a report sent to legislators last week.
As for concerns of nepotism, Rutherford said, a judicial candidate's relation to a legislator can help as much as hurt, as proven in previous elections when they lost.
Rep. Jerry Govan, chairman of the S.C. Legislative Black Caucus, said it would be unfair to penalize Clyburn Pope when other legislators' family members have been elected to the bench.
That includes the wife of House Judiciary Chairman Peter McCoy, elected a circuit court judge last year, and the husband of Rep. Laurie Funderburk, elected in 2015 to a seat on the Administrative Law Court. In 2009, legislators put Kaye Hearn on the state Supreme Court while her husband was in the House.
Govan, who's backing Clyburn Pope, said what's helping her is that legislators know her personally, both from her time as a legislative aide and because she's been the most visible at the Statehouse during this election process.
"They know who she is and have a sense of her character and honesty," said the Orangeburg Democrat.
Rep. Clyburn, first elected to the House in 1994, said being a judge has long been his daughter's dream, and he's trying to distance himself from the election and will not cast a vote himself.
"I'm going to stay as clear as I can, but I love my daughter, and I'm not going to stand in her way," he said.