You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Judge strikes down witness signature requirement for SC absentee voting amid pandemic

Wealthy donors pour millions into fight over mail-in voting (copy) (copy) (copy)

All registered voters in South Carolina will be able to cast absentee ballots in the November election due to the coronavirus pandemic under changes approved by state lawmakers Tuesday. File/AP

South Carolina voters should not have to find a witness to sign their absentee ballots for the upcoming general election due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a federal judge ruled Friday.

The ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Michelle Childs could still be appealed. Republican legislative leaders had previously decided to leave the witness signature requirement in place when they opted to allow all voters to cast absentee ballots for this election, arguing it would guard against voter fraud.

In a 71-page order that dealt with several voting-related issues, Childs wrote that voter fraud concerns are not a sufficient reason to potentially jeopardize voters' fundamental right to cast their ballots during a pandemic, and she questioned how effectively the requirement even guards against voter fraud.

"The evidence in the record points to the conclusion that adherence to the Witness Requirement in November would only increase the risk of contracting COVID-19 for members of the public with underlying medical conditions, the disabled, and racial and ethnic minorities," Childs wrote.

As Childs noted, the witness requirement would have applied to voters even if they had contracted COVID-19 — meaning infected voters could be forced to expose their witnesses to the virus. She previously struck down the requirement for the June primaries.

The decision comes days after Republican lawmakers rejected Democratic pleas on the South Carolina House floor to cut the witness signature requirement legislatively.

Sign up for updates!

Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox.


Lawmakers voted almost unanimously to let all the state's voters cast absentee ballots this year, but they divided along party lines when it came to witness signatures. Usually voters have to cite one of 18 reasons why they cannot vote on Election Day, including old age, physical disabilities or work requirements.

The Democrats noted that even S.C. Election Commission executive director Marci Andino, a defendant in the lawsuit over witness signatures due to her administrative role overseeing it, had written a letter to lawmakers earlier this year encouraging them to get rid of it.

But Republicans insisted that the requirement would help ensure absentee ballots were not cast by the wrong person.

The lawsuit was filed by several voters along with major Democratic Party organizations, including the S.C. Democratic Party, the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas and S.C. Senate President Harvey Peeler had asked the court to leave the decision to legislators, arguing it was more of a political question than a legal one.

Follow Jamie Lovegrove on Twitter @jslovegrove.

Tags

Jamie Lovegrove is a political reporter covering the South Carolina Statehouse, congressional delegation and campaigns. He previously covered Texas politics in Washington for The Dallas Morning News and in Austin for the Texas Tribune.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News