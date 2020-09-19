Judge strikes down witness signature requirement for SC absentee voting amid pandemic

South Carolina voters should not have to find a witness to sign their absentee ballots for the upcoming general election due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a federal judge ruled Friday.

The ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Michelle Childs could still be appealed. Republican legislative leaders had previously decided to leave the witness signature requirement in place when they opted to allow all voters to cast absentee ballots for this election, arguing it would guard against voter fraud.

In a 71-page order that dealt with several voting-related issues, Childs wrote that voter fraud concerns are not a sufficient reason to potentially jeopardize voters' fundamental right to cast their ballots during a pandemic, and she questioned how effectively the requirement even guards against voter fraud.

"The evidence in the record points to the conclusion that adherence to the Witness Requirement in November would only increase the risk of contracting COVID-19 for members of the public with underlying medical conditions, the disabled, and racial and ethnic minorities," Childs wrote.

As Childs noted, the witness requirement would have applied to voters even if they had contracted COVID-19 — meaning infected voters could be forced to expose their witnesses to the virus. She previously struck down the requirement for the June primaries.

The decision comes days after Republican lawmakers rejected Democratic pleas on the South Carolina House floor to cut the witness signature requirement legislatively.

Lawmakers voted almost unanimously to let all the state's voters cast absentee ballots this year, but they divided along party lines when it came to witness signatures. Usually voters have to cite one of 18 reasons why they cannot vote on Election Day, including old age, physical disabilities or work requirements.

The Democrats noted that even S.C. Election Commission executive director Marci Andino, a defendant in the lawsuit over witness signatures due to her administrative role overseeing it, had written a letter to lawmakers earlier this year encouraging them to get rid of it.

But Republicans insisted that the requirement would help ensure absentee ballots were not cast by the wrong person.

The lawsuit was filed by several voters along with major Democratic Party organizations, including the S.C. Democratic Party, the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas and S.C. Senate President Harvey Peeler had asked the court to leave the decision to legislators, arguing it was more of a political question than a legal one.