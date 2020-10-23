Judge grants Charleston County Democrats early access to absentee rolls after ballot error

A judge granted the Charleston County Democratic Party access to a list of voters whose absentee ballots were part of a batch of 1,300 sent to mostly West Ashley residents with the wrong candidate names printed on them.

The list, which contains the names, home addresses and absentee mailing addresses of voters, is typically not made public until the day before Election Day.

But following last week's mailing error from the Charleston County Board of Elections and Registration, the Democratic Party filed a lawsuit. They contend the best solution was approving a path of “one-to-one voter contact, to ensure voters are aware of the issue and any individual voter’s questions on how to properly cure are specifically addressed.”

On Thursday, Circuit Judge R. Markley Dennis Jr. ordered local elections officials to turn over the files within a day, saying there was no lawful reason to hold them.

“Releasing the information immediately and on a reasonable continuing basis up until Election Day will serve the important purpose of ensuring a fair election and mitigating the need for post-election challenges which may result in invalidating an election,” he wrote.

Joe Debney, director of the Charleston County elections board, told The Post and Courier that he had no issue handing over the list, but the lawsuit was necessary because policy prohibits it from being distributed until the day before the election and a judge had to allow it to be released.

He made the information available not only to the Democratic Party but also the county Republican Party. The local GOP did not join on to the original lawsuit filed earlier this week.

The Charleston Democratic Party will now work to make contact with those voters who may have had an error and help them fix their ballots.

In addition to those more than 1,300 ballots, another 225 people who voted absentee in-person were given the wrong options on their forms.

The errors affected only County Council races in Districts 6 and 7.

The District 6 race features Republican Darryl Ray Griffin, Democrat Kylon Jerome Middleton and Libertarian Melissa Couture.

District 7 features Republican incumbent Brantley Moody being challenged by Libertarian Sean Thornton.

There were also some ballots affected in District 4, according to Debney, but the County Council race is uncontested. For those, there isn't a remedy.

If the race for those is close enough, the candidates can ask for the results to be challenged, which would result in another election.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 102,000 ballots had been issued in Charleston County. Voters have until 5 p.m. Saturday to request to vote absentee by mail.