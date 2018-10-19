COLUMBIA — A former South Carolina Democratic Party chairman hoping to flip a Columbia-area state Senate seat won his legal challenge Friday to stop a negative advertising campaign by Senate Republicans in a decision that could have far-reaching impact in future elections.
Judge Casey Manning issued temporary restraining order by agreeing with Dick Harpootlian that the S.C. Republican Senate Caucus was limited to spending $5,000 on behalf of one of its candidates per state law.
The caucus plans to appeal, perhaps in federal court, Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey said.
The decision could have an broader impact in future elections for the legislative caucuses for both parties that can raise unlimited amounts of money from donors.
If Manning's decision stands, the legislative caucuses could no longer spend whatever they want to win an election for a specific candidate.
Harpootlian said the decision "levels the playing field."
The ruling does not prevent donors from spending unlimited amounts of money to fund ads from independent third-party, so-called "dark money," groups not tied to political parties.
The Senate GOP caucus was spending nearly $200,000 on television ads and mailers to aid Republican Ben Dunn against Harpootlian.
The ads told voters they should not vote for Harpootlian because he supported U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 presidential race and backs a publicly funded health care system. Some spots highlighted Dunn's conservative background.
Caucus leaders agreed to halt the ads temporarily after a hearing last Monday while Manning decided the case.
The judge's ruling issued late Friday frustrated Massey, who said he cannot file an appeal until next Monday at the earliest. That means the caucus' ads against Harpootlian will have been sidelined for a week and will remain off the air with just two weeks to go before the Nov. 6 election.
Massey said Manning should not have ignored a key federal court decisions allow the legislative caucuses — and state political parties — to exceed the state campaign spending limits.
Harpootlian is facing Dunn in a special election for the seat vacated after Republican John Courson, who resigned in June as part of his guilty plea in the Statehouse corruption probe.
The major spending spree in the Columbia race by the Senate GOP caucus is unusual.
Republicans are trying to hold onto seat by Courson for more than three decades.
They face a tough challenge from Harpootlian, a wealthy attorney and former prosecutor who was a major campaign bundler for President Barack Obama. The former state party chief, known for his sometimes caustic comments about his Republican and Democratic foes, has received an endorsement from former Vice President Joe Biden.
Republicans hold a 27-18 majority in the state Senate.