John Legend performs during Elizabeth Warren's Charleston stop

John Legend didn't just deliver a musical performance during Sen. Elizabeth Warren's campaign rally at the Charleston Music Hall Wednesday night.

He took the podium next to the baby grand and delivered a rousing 15-minute endorsement speech that touched on anti-corruption, racial inequality, the legalization of marijuana, prison reform, climate change, education and women's rights — all issues Warren discussed later in the night.

The 935-capacity venue was almost full 90 minutes before he and Warren took the stage, despite the rain. Colorful umbrellas wrapped all the way around the performance hall. A "Dream Big, Fight Hard" chant broke out. The bar was open.

"The best leaders in a democracy are far more than just smart," Legend began. "The best leaders in a democracy have empathy. They care about ordinary people."

Legend said at first he didn't plan on endorsing a candidate, but Warren's policies that "start with a story about people" compelled him. One of the songs Legend played at the Music Hall was "Ordinary People." Another, "Redemption Song."

Legend said he's never lived in South Carolina but he flew across the country from California to empower voters before the Palmetto State's Democratic primary Saturday. He said he had already checked Warren on his mail-in ballot in Los Angeles.

"I believe Elizabeth Warren should be the next president of the United States of America," he ended his speech before introducing the candidate to a standing ovation.

Warren, who was running late because she talked to the hundreds of people who couldn't make it into the at-capacity Music Hall, posed for a picture with children from the crowd before her speech.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

The anti-corruption plans she discussed included ending lobbying and requiring transparency with Congress' tax returns.

"I have the biggest anti-corruption plan since Watergate," Warren said.

She emphasized putting $50 billion back into America's black colleges and universities and canceling student loan debt, investing in an entire generation of young people.

"I don't want a country that works for giant multi-corporations," Warren said. "I want one that works for families."

Charleston hip-hop artist and social justice activist Benny Starr, a known endorser of Warren, also took the stage. Starr released "A Water Album" in 2019, a record that, among other topics, honed in on climate change and flooding, two issues top of mind to Charleston voters. It was recorded live on the very stage he was standing on Wednesday night.

He said Warren's goals take into account and align with those of South Carolina's black community.

Starr has been seen having conversations with Warren around town, including during lunch at Bertha's Kitchen in North Charleston.

"2020 is our moment, and it will not come our way again," Warren said, her fist in the air. "Yes it's going to be a fight, but it's a righteous fight."