WASHINGTON — Keeping his campaign promise not to vote for Nancy Pelosi for House speaker, new U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham instead cast his first vote as a member of Congress for U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos this afternoon.

Even without Cunningham's vote, Pelosi comfortably won back the gavel with 220 votes as the vast majority of other Democrats supported her.

Though he decided to keep his alternative choice secret until shortly before Thursday's vote on the House floor, Cunningham told The Post and Courier he wanted someone who would be a "fresh face" and help Democrats be competitive in more historically red districts.

Bustos, a 57-year-old Illinois Democrat, is also the new chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which helps support the party's candidates around the country with financial aid and other resources.

A former newspaper reporter and the wife of a county sheriff, Bustos has argued Democrats need to focus on winning back areas where they have struggled in recent years, including rural, blue-collar communities.

Cunningham, who won the state's 1st Congressional District seat in November, began his campaign last year with a call for new leadership in both parties, a desire that he has not wavered from since.

As the first Democrat to win the district in decades, Cunningham is expected to face a stiff reelection challenge from Republicans in 2020 due to the district's conservative track record. Bustos, who voted for Pelosi, will have significant control over how much national support his campaign receives.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Three other new Democratic members of Congress also voted for Bustos for House speaker: U.S. Reps. Jared Golden of Maine, Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia.

South Carolina's other new congressman, Republican William Timmons of Greenville, voted for U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy for speaker, along with all four of the state's other Republicans. McCarthy, R-Calif., will instead become House Minority Leader.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of Columbia, who will now become the third-ranking House Democrat as majority whip, voted for Pelosi.

Check back with this developing story.