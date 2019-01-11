Maybe Charleston's new Democratic congressman Joe Cunningham has picked up a new nickname: Joe Six-Pack.
The freshman lawmaker who won in November partially with the strategy of visiting 1st District breweries got busted Friday trying to bring a six-pack onto the House floor.
That's a Capitol Hill no-no.
The back story is pretty simple: Cunningham was talking up Lowcountry breweries and wanted to share some of the local tastes with other lawmakers.
That included giving a South Carolina six-pack to U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Oregon, co-chair of the House's Small Brewer's Caucus.
Cunningham had carried the six-pack of cans up to Washington in his luggage earlier this week and, pressed to make his flight back home early Friday afternoon, figured he could just hand deliver it to DeFazio in the House Chamber.
Bad move. He was told it wasn't allowed.
“'It’s Friday, too,' he said laughing as he turned around," Politico national political reporter Laura Barron-Lopez quoted Cunningham as saying on her Twitter feed.
The six-pack was a compilation of Charleston-area beers, including Dead Arm from Coast (pale ale at 6 percent alcohol by volume), White Thai from Westbrook Brewing Company (a Belgian wheat), and One Claw, (a pale ale) also from Westbrook.
Coast signaled on Twitter it recognized the congressman's choice but had some advice.
"For the record, I would have added our 32/50 Kölsch.....it's very bipartisan," they said.
Cunningham communication director Rebecca Drago said her boss was simply pressed for time as he had to drive to BWI Airport for his flight home.
He otherwise could have sent it DeFazio's office, she said.
The brewery caucus may sound like a party but it also is pretty powerful in terms of membership. It boasted some 234 members in 43 states and the District of Columbia as of last July.
While Cunningham learned a lesson, the story finished with a happy ending.
"DeFazio did end up getting the beer," Drago said.