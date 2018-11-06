In results likely to shakeup South Carolina's political landscape, Democrat Joe Cunningham has been declared the winner of South Carolina's coastal seat in Congress.
The outcome, which was not decided until 2 a.m. Wednesday, is a rebuke for both President Donald Trump and Republicans who had held the seat since the Reagan era.
Republican hopeful Katie Arrington had been widely favored to win the seat but fell victim to the national blue wave that turned on the GOP.
She spent much of the final days trying to nationalize the race and playing up her support for Trump, his border wall and immigration, something Cunningham avoided.
"We just pulled off a miracle," said Cunningham spokesman Tyler Jones.
Unofficial results gave Cunningham 50.56 percent of the vote to Arrington's 49.26 percent, according unofficial returns with 99 percent of precincts reporting.
