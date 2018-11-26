Joe Cunningham hasn't been sworn into office yet but already South Carolina's incoming Democratic congressman is taking aim at Donald Trump on the president's favorite social media platform.
The Lowcountry's next representative on Sunday took to Twitter to mock Trump for a tweet in which the president thanked himself for dropping oil prices and referred to himself as "President T."
Cunningham flipped the script to give himself a new name and promote his new fatherhood abilities.
"Just changed Boone's diaper (thank you Congressman C)," Cunningham tweeted at 7:06 p.m.
It wasn't the first time Cunningham has made fun of Trump on Twitter in recent weeks.
Just changed Boone’s diaper (thank you Congressman C). https://t.co/opRsg2Zxn3— Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) November 26, 2018
When the president questioned the existence of climate change on Nov. 21 by tweeting about a "brutal and extended cold blast" in the Eastern United States, Cunningham saw an opening.
"Thank u, next," the West Ashley attorney tweeted, invoking the title track of pop star Ariana Grande's new album.
Lyrics from the song have since become a go-to meme on the Internet as a tongue-in-cheek way of criticizing everything from politics to TV characters.
Thank u, next https://t.co/3KNaF7syFM— Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) November 22, 2018
In a stunning upset, Cunningham won his election for the Lowcountry's 1st District seat over Republican Katie Arrington earlier this month.
The seat is currently held by departing Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford.
Throughout his campaign, Cunningham decried the political tribalism he says is becoming too pervasive and is pitting people against each other.
Cunningham has never held political office. He will be sworn in with new members of Congress on Jan. 3.