Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham and Republican candidate Katie Arrington held a discussion at the Charleston Leaders Quarterly Meeting Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 in Mount Pleasant. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

Joe Cunningham heads to Washington today — but so does Katie Arrington

Democrat Joe Cunningham flies out to Washington today, where he joins other newly elected lawmakers for the start of congressional orientation.

The orientation is something of a crash course in the mechanics of being a congressman, where newly elected lawmakers will learn how to get their offices set up, hire staff, and get a rundown on how things work.

But he won't be the only candidate from South Carolina's 1st Congressional District in the nation's capital.

Republican Katie Arrington told members of the Charleston County Republican Party Monday night that she is heading up to Washington herself.

"I'm leaving for D.C. in the morning. I've got stuff to take care of. I ain't leaving. I'm staying around, but I've got stuff to take care of," she said between thank-yous to members of the local GOP.

Speaking to me toward the end of the event about her impending trip, Arrington would not say who she was meeting with specifically in Washington but did give a few more clues.

"I'm going to see some groups of people," she said.

The day after her loss to Cunningham, Arrington told Charlie James during his WTMA morning show program that she was not a person who could just sit around and wait after losing her congressional bid.

"If that means jumping on and going around the country and motivating grassroots Republicans to get out and be heard, that's what I would love to do," she told James at the time.

Asked Monday night if she's chasing this kind of job in Washington, Arrington said it was not.

"No, right now there are a lot of opportunities in front of me. But my honest to God true heart is what can I do to make this place better," she said, referring to the 1st Congressional District.

She also opened up a little bit about her concerns moving forward.

"I pray that he gets something done," Arrington said of Cunningham. "Because we don't have two years to wait. Education can't wait. Health care can't wait. Our infrastructure can't wait."

But another thing that can't wait, she said, is advancing the conservative agenda.

"The conservative movement, I think it's imperative. We'll see what happens. It's two years of whatever God has in store and we'll see where we are in, I'll say, six months. Everyone should know where we are in six months," she said.

Former US Congresswoman Liz Patterson has died

Liz Patterson

With then-Gov. Dick Riley at her side, Elizabeth Patterson announces her 1986 campaign for Congress. File/Provided

Liz Patterson, the last woman to represent South Carolina in Congress, died on Saturday. She was 78.

The Spartanburg Democrat was elected to represent the 4th Congressional District in 1986 and would serve for three terms.

She was also a trailblazer in her own right.

When she arrived in Congress, she was 47, stood 6 feet tall without heels and was the first South Carolina woman elected in her own right to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Unlike the four South Carolina women who had served in Congress before her, Patterson was not taking over her dead husband’s seat.

"At first, I wasn’t received as a member of Congress like everyone else. They thought it was my husband who was running, not me. Even when I went to the White House, Mrs. (Nancy) Reagan kept thinking my husband was the politician," Patterson told me late last year.

She told me when we talked that she hoped 2018 would be the second "year of the woman."

Though none of the female SC congressional candidates won, her wish came true. A record number of women are heading to Congress.

Read more about her life and her legacy in this news obituary written by her hometown paper, The Spartanburg Herald-Journal.

"If our goal is anger, we tried that and it didn't work," said Charleston County Republican Party Chairman Larry Kobrovsky Monday night while talking about the wins and losses in the county. He later added, "We need to convince people why it is in their best interest to vote for us."

