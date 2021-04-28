Joe Cunningham gets off to fast fundraising start after launching SC governor bid

COLUMBIA — Democrat Joe Cunningham raised more than $400,000 in the first 48 hours of his bid for South Carolina governor, besting the total that incumbent Republican Henry McMaster brought in over the first three months of the year.

Public fundraising disclosures for the second quarter of 2021 will not be due until July, when the sources of Cunningham's cash will become more clear. But the significant early haul, shared with The Post and Courier on April 28, suggests Democrats may have substantial resources for their effort to win a governor's race for the first time since 1998.

The quick start also continues a trend for the state's longtime minority party after Democrat Jaime Harrison raised a record-shattering $130 million for his ultimately unsuccessful campaign to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.

McMaster raised $373,000 in the first three months of 2021, just behind his quarterly record for his reelection bid of $387,000 in 2019. The governor had more than $1 million in his campaign account at the end of March, fundraising disclosures show.

In a statement, Cunningham said the support for his campaign has been "incredibly humbling."

"But we’ve got more work to do," Cunningham said. "We shocked the world in 2018 and we’re going to do it again in 2022."

McMaster campaign strategist Tim Pearson responded that the 2020 cycle "made it very clear that liberals can't buy elections in South Carolina."

"And so just as Joe Cunningham, Jaime Harrison and Democratic office holders across the state got crushed last November, Cunningham can raise whatever he wants and it won't change the end result: Henry McMaster will be re-elected South Carolina's governor," Pearson said.

Cunningham may not be able to save all of the money for the general election, as he could face a primary to win the Democratic nomination first.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-Columbia, told reporters on April 27 that two other South Carolina Democrats have told him that they plan to run for governor, but he did not name names. Democratic activist Gary Votour has already announced his intentions to run.

Cunningham stunned political observers when he won the Lowcountry's 1st Congressional District race in 2018, becoming the first Democrat to hold the historically conservative seat in four decades. But the victory was short-lived as he was narrowly ousted two years later by Republican Nancy Mace.

After announcing his gubernatorial campaign in a video on Monday morning, Cunningham will hold a kickoff rally at Tradesman Brewing Company in Charleston at 6 p.m. today before embarking on a tour of the state.