U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham on Thursday introduced a bill to ban offshore drilling and seismic testing, making it the most significant legislative attempt yet by the Charleston Democrat to keep the practices away from South Carolina's beaches.
Named the "Coastal and Marine Economies Protection Act," the legislation calls for a permanent and complete ban on offshore drilling and seismic testing in both the Atlantic and Pacific regions.
In many ways, the bill is Cunningham's way of upping the ante around a centerpiece issue that helped him score a surprising midterm win in South Carolina's coastal 1st District, a historically Republican stronghold.
"It feels great to be able to look people in the eye back in the 1st district and say I kept promises. Unfortunately, that’s a rarity in politics these days but we ran on a set of limited issues, and I didn't over-promise on things that I didn’t think I could deliver on," Cunningham told The Post and Courier about of his hopes for the bill on the eve of its introduction.
Earlier this year, in the midst of the partial federal government shutdown, the freshman lawmaker filed a bill that called for a decade-long ban on offshore drilling.
The bill was an echo of legislation filed in 2017 by his predecessor, former Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford. Sanford's original bill, which was called "The Coastal Economies Protection Act," never made it out of committee.
With a new Democratic-majority in the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2018 midterm elections, Cunningham said it was important to try the bill again.
"We wanted to get that back in the cooker," Cunningham said of his 2019 nod to Sanford's earlier bill, "and then also follow it up later on to make sure drilling never happens off our coastline."
Cunningham said, "The ban was always the end goal. No one wants offshore drilling off the coast of South Carolina, ever."
A recent poll by Winthrop University found a majority of South Carolinians — 56 percent — oppose oil drilling off the state's coast. Meanwhile, the same survey of approximately 1,000 state residents also found 61 percent of respondents oppose seismic blast testing for oil and gas off the coast of South Carolina.
Though the poll found a partisan split on the issue, with 76 percent opposing offshore drilling compared to 47 percent of Republicans, Cunningham's bill is expected to have bipartisan support from Republicans, including Florida U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney.
"It's appropriate that Joe Cunningham is the main sponsor of this bill because he’s vigorously carried his anti-drilling campaign promises from the Lowcountry to Congress," said Nat Mund, the Southern Environmental Law Center's director of legislative affairs. "But what is really telling are the other names on the bill, including Republican Francis Rooney of Florida. That speaks volumes about the bi-partisan support to fight this reckless threat to our coast."
Additionally, Cunningham said he has met with South Carolina's U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott.
"Both of them realize that it's the will of South Carolinians not to have offshore drilling. That is not in dispute. Good senators will obey or respect the wishes of South Carolinians, and I would expect them to make the right call once this bill gets over to the Senate," Cunningham said.
Asked if having a laser-like focus on this issue makes him vulnerable during his 2020 re-election campaign should a Republican challenger also oppose offshore drilling, Cunningham brushed it aside.
"Absolutely not. Politics and re-election is the furthest from my mind right now," he said.
On Friday, Cunningham will return to Charleston, where he will hold a round-table discussion with local elected officials and environmental groups about his new bill.