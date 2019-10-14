COLUMBIA — U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham continued to build a sizable campaign war chest over the past three months as he prepares to defend his Lowcountry congressional seat from several Republican challengers.

In another historically conservative South Carolina district, a Democratic challenger outraised a longtime incumbent Republican for the second consecutive quarter.

Cunningham raised close to $529,000 in the third quarter of 2019, bringing his campaign account to around $1.3 million, according to federal reports filed Tuesday.

The haul means Cunningham, a vulnerable freshman Democrat who is a top national GOP target, has now raised about $1.9 million since his upset victory last year, approaching his $2.3 million total from the entire 2018 campaign cycle.

The leading Republican fundraiser among the four candidates hoping to face Cunningham is state Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Daniel Island, who said she raised $358,000 in her first full quarter in the race. Mace now has $452,000 cash on hand after raising a total of $513,000 since launching her campaign in June.

Mount Pleasant Town Councilwoman Kathy Landing raised about $45,000 and kicked in an additional $29,000 loan from herself, according to her federal campaign filing. She spent around $49,000 and has almost $304,000 in her campaign account. She has self-funded 80 percent of her campaign.

Beaufort County Councilman Michael Covert raised about $39,000 and spent $55,000, leaving him with $36,000 in the bank, according to his filing. He's raised a total of $147,000 since entering the race in January.

Bikers for Trump founder Chris Cox had yet to file his report to federal election officials or announce his fundraising numbers as of Tuesday afternoon. The deadline is at midnight.

The latest fundraising figures come as a new GOP poll shared with The Post and Courier found that Mace has an early lead in the Republican primary race but a majority of voters remain undecided.

In the poll conducted by GOP consulting firm First Tuesday Strategies, around 19 percent chose Mace compared to about 3 percent each for her competitors.

About 60 percent of respondents said they were undecided. Another 11 percent said they support a different candidate. The poll surveyed 500 likely GOP primary voters in the district and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

2nd Congressional District

For the second straight quarter, Democratic challenger Adair Ford Boroughs brought in more campaign cash than U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale — an unusual feat for a first-time political candidate.

Boroughs, a Columbia attorney, raised $250,000 in the period that ended Sept. 30, according to her filing, improving on the $246,000 haul she brought in from her first quarter in the race.

That topped Wilson, who brought in $200,000 over the same period.

Wilson now has slightly more cash on hand than Boroughs because he spent less money in the third quarter — $307,000 to $292,000. But Boroughs continued fundraising success may draw more Democratic interest in a district that hasn't previously been competitive for years.

Like Cunningham, Boroughs has pledged not to take any money from political action committees, which comprised about half of Wilson's third quarter fundraising.