Joe Cunningham concedes SC's 1st District race to Nancy Mace two days after her upset win

Charleston's Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham conceded South Carolina's 1st Congressional District race Friday morning, three days after GOP challenger Nancy Mace's upset victory.

The now one-term politician gathered family, friends and supporters on the steps of the U.S. Custom House in downtown Charleston to admit his defeat.

It was the same place he announced his candidacy in 2017.

Cunningham said he called Mace on the way to the news conference and congratulated her on winning the election.

"She's now my representative for the Lowcountry, and I'm rooting for her success as we confront these significant challenges we face right now as a nation," Cunningham said.

"This is obviously not the outcome we hoped for," he continued. "While this was one of the closest races in recent history, I feel like we can take solace in the fact that our country is on the right track towards electing a good and decent man to lead us."

The margin was about 5,340 votes out of 425,000 cast across the five counties of the district, according to unofficial returns.

Cunningham went on to say that nationally, when all the ballots are counted, he believed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be named the new commander-in-chief.

Cunningham's news conference was happening as Biden overtook President Donald Trump in the vote counts in Pennsylvania and Georgia, paving the way to a victory.

Much like the national election, Cunningham's race was one of tight margins.

Officials finished the count Thursday afternoon, giving Mace a narrow win of 1.26 percentage points, enough to avoid a mandatory recount if the difference was 1 percentage point or less.

While The Associated Press named Mace the victor on Wednesday morning, the Democratic congressman did not concede the race until all the votes were counted, including those from late-reporting Dorchester County, where incorrectly printed ballots forced a new count of mailed-in ballots.

Shortly after Cunningham's concession speech, Mace tweeted her a supportive message for her former opponent.

"Thank you Rep. Cunningham for your service to the state of South Carolina," Mace wrote. "The Lowcountry thanks you. I thank you. I also want to thank your family. Any time you’re in elected office, your family makes enormous sacrifices to serve."

After delivering his concession, Cunningham did not take or answer follow-up questions from reporters about his political future. During his speech, the congressman called for civility in politics.

"I don't believe our political opponents are the enemy," he said. "The enemy is a stubbornness of our own biases. The enemy is a political cultures that seeks to divide us for sport. Instead of fighting each other we should be fighting for each other."

As he walked away from the news conference, members of the crowd chanted "2022."

Harry Root, a Cunningham supporter, was saddened by his loss. He wasn't sure if Cunningham should seek political office again, but said the now one-term congressman set a much-needed tone of bipartisanship in Washington.

"We need more people like Joe, whether they're Republicans or Democrats," Root said. "He's somebody who was willing and able to work across the aisle. We need those kind of representatives in D.C."