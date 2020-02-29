Joe Biden wins South Carolina primary, momentarily stopping Bernie Sanders' rise

Joe Biden is the winner of the S.C. Democratic primary, giving the former vice president his first victory in the 2020 campaign just days before the party's race for the White House goes national on Super Tuesday.
Biden combined his network of state Democratic leaders with a message that nominating Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders would spell disaster for the party up and down the ballot if the senator from Vermont faced President Donald Trump in November.
The race was called by The Associated Press moments after the poll closed. CNN and other outlets declared the results as well.
Exit polling showed voters Saturday came out with a sense of nostalgia for the Obama White House, where Biden made his mark as vice president to the nation's first African American president.
The data further showed Palmetto State voters were more likely than those in Iowa and New Hampshire to want to restore the political system to the way it was before President Donald Trump took office, as opposed to seeking a candidate who will enact fundamental change.
The results come from AP VoteCast, a wide-ranging survey of more than 1,400 voters in South Carolina's Democratic primary.
A win in South Carolina, the first Southern state to vote in the presidential nominating process, is widely viewed as a barometer of which candidates are resonating with black voters, who make up more than 60 percent of Democratic primary here and a key part of the Democratic base nationwide.
Biden, whose personal and political ties in the Palmetto State span decades, has been the front-runner in the Palmetto State since the day he announced his presidential bid via a campaign video in April 2019.
But after a fourth-place finish in Iowa, a fifth-place showing in New Hampshire and a second-place in Nevada, Biden had been depending on South Carolina to be where he would keep his presidential hopes alive and plot a new course for the race ahead.
Even with Biden's South Carolina resurgence there were indications a shake up to the campaign is coming.
U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the House Majority Whip who endorsed Biden days ago, told CNN that "we will have to sit down and get serious about how we retool this campaign" in the aftermath of Saturday.
“Many of us around the country will be able to join with him and help him get it right,” Clyburn said, and that "you'll see a massive difference in the campaign efforts."
Biden is expected to address his supporters in Columbia around 8 p.m.
Billionaire Tom Steyer is the only other candidate in the state at this time. He too is in Columbia waiting to speak on the results.
Check back for updates to this developing story.