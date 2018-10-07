Former Vice President Joe Biden is making good on his promise to campaign in Charleston for South Carolina Democratic governor candidate James Smith.
The Smith campaign confirmed Sunday that Biden will be coming to the Holy City next Saturday morning, where he will later headline a private fundraising event for Smith.
Details are still being worked out, according to Smith campaign spokesman Brad Warthen, but he also confirmed invitations for the fundraiser should be going out in the mail soon.
"Now, whether anything will be added to the schedule other than that I just don't know yet," Warthen said when asked about the possibility of a public-facing event, such as a rally. "Details tend to be worked out right up until the last minute."
The private Oct. 13 event is Biden's way of cashing in a political rain check of sorts, since he had previously planned to headline a late September fundraising event for Smith in Charleston but scheduling conflicts made Biden unable to attend.
Warthen confirmed that the Sept. 24 fundraiser still took place at the William Aiken House but happened without Biden.
Biden reportedly encouraged Smith to join the governor’s race last year, saying that the state lawmaker from Columbia reminded him of his late son Beau in his dedication to service. Like Biden's son, Smith is in the National Guard and was deployed to combat duty in the Middle East.
Smith is running against Republican Gov. Henry McMaster.
Warthen said that the impending high-profile visit is a reflection of the longstanding relationship between Biden and Smith.
It may also be a reflection of political aspirations to come, though. Biden is rumored to be eyeing a 2020 presidential bid of his own and has been using his time out of office to campaign for Democrats in midterm races nationwide.
Before he heads to the Lowcountry on Saturday, Biden is scheduled to be campaigning at a rally and fish fry Friday for Kentucky Democrat Amy McGrath, who is running in a competitive U.S. House race.
Elsewhere in South Carolina, Biden has endorsed 1st Congressional District Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham in his race against Republican Katie Arrington.
On the morning Biden is scheduled to be in Charleston, Democratic Montana Gov. Steve Bullock will be headlining a volunteer rally for Cunningham.
Though both Cunningham and Smith have Biden's support, neither Democrat has secured an endorsement from former President Barack Obama. Warthen, the Smith campaign spokesman, said an endorsement from Obama is "not something we have been out chasing."
Outside of politics, Biden has a longstanding affinity for the Palmetto State. The political figure regularly visits Kiawah Island. He also told U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., last year, "When I die, I want to be reborn in Charleston."