Former Vice President Joe Biden will headline a fundraiser for South Carolina Democratic governor candidate James Smith on Wednesday in Charleston, a source with knowledge said Saturday.
Biden also could take part in an event with 1st District Democratic congressional candidate Joe Cunningham. Biden endorsed Cunningham last week.
Biden encouraged Smith to join the governor’s race last year, saying that the state lawmaker from Columbia reminded him of his late son Beau in his dedication to service. Like Biden’s son, Smith is in the National Guard and was deployed to combat duty in the Middle East.
Biden appeared in a video endorsing Smith that first appeared during the South Carolina Democratic convention this spring.
Details of the Wednesday fundraiser, reported first by The State newspaper in Columbia, were not available Saturday.
Biden has a long history of visiting South Carolina for campaigns and vacations.
He also is the latest of possible 2020 presidential hopefuls appearing in the early primary state. A number of White House prospects are expected to show up in South Carolina before the Nov. 6 election.
Republican Gov. Henry McMaster has already received a campaign visit from President Donald Trump, who held a rally in Cayce on the day before the Republican primary runoff in June. Vice President Mike Pence visited Conway a few days earlier for McMaster.