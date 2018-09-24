Former Vice President Joe Biden has cancelled his planned trip to Charleston on Wednesday for a James Smith for governor fundraiser.
Smith's campaign said Biden's office told them Monday there was a scheduling conflict and that hopefully the visit will be rescheduled for some time in October.
He was to appear at the William Aiken House in Charleston on Wednesday afternoon. That event will still take place to benefit the Smith campaign.
Local Democrats had hoped to have at least one more event with Biden that would be open to supporters and the public.
Biden also cancelled his Thursday trip to Georgia to campaign for Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor.
Elsewhere in South Carolina, Biden has endorsed 1st Congressional District Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham in his race against Republican Katie Arrington.