Biden to campaign as extension of Obama's political movement (copy)

former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers construction and maintenance conference in Washington this month. File

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will make his first trip to South Carolina as an announced hopeful Saturday to a community center in Columbia.

Biden and wife Jill Biden will be at the Hyatt Park Community Center to "lay out his vision for rebuilding America’s middle class and unifying America," his press announcement said.

In the evening, the couple will attend a Biden for President finance event, but the details were not released.

The South Carolina state kickoff will be at the Hyatt Park Community Center, 950 Jackson Ave., Columbia.

Sign up for updates!

Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox.


Doors open at 3 p.m., with the program beginning at 4 p.m.

Reach Schuyler Kropf at 843-937-5551. Follow him on Twitter at @skropf47.

Tags

Political Editor

Schuyler Kropf is The Post and Courier political editor. He has covered every major political race in South Carolina dating to 1988, including for U.S. Senate, governorship, the Statehouse and Republican and Democratic presidential primaries.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporality removed comments from articles while we work on a new and improved commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.