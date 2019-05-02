Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will make his first trip to South Carolina as an announced hopeful Saturday to a community center in Columbia.
Biden and wife Jill Biden will be at the Hyatt Park Community Center to "lay out his vision for rebuilding America’s middle class and unifying America," his press announcement said.
In the evening, the couple will attend a Biden for President finance event, but the details were not released.
The South Carolina state kickoff will be at the Hyatt Park Community Center, 950 Jackson Ave., Columbia.
Doors open at 3 p.m., with the program beginning at 4 p.m.