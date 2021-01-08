Job training, small business help, extending high-speed internet in McMaster's budget plan

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster's spending plan, released Friday, would offer some help to small businesses, continue the push for high-speed internet access in rural areas, and fund more job training programs for out-of-work South Carolinians.
Unlike in previous years, the Republican governor is not calling on legislators to send rebates to taxpayers. Instead, amid the pandemic's continued uncertainty, he recommends socking away $500 million in case the economy further sinks.
His proposal for the fiscal year starting July 1 provides pay raises for law enforcement only.
The state's six law enforcement agencies would split $13 million, ranging from $1.3 million to the Department of Juvenile Justice to $4 million to the Department of Public Safety, which directors could dole out in whatever way they decide is needed to recruit or retain officers.
Most teachers would see a small salary boost, as the governor wants to lift the freeze on the annual bump in pay teachers normally receive for an additional year in the classroom, which equates to roughly 2 percent of their salary. And they wouldn't lose credit for this tumultuous year. Their paychecks, starting July 1, would reflect two step increases, under McMaster's plan.
But teachers consider that a contractual issue promised by state law, rather than a real pay raise.
Small business grants
The $123 million McMaster proposes spending on relief for small businesses devastated by COVID-19 would expand on what the Legislature passed last September.
The $65 million total legislators approved for small businesses and nonprofits proved to be far less than the need. More than 9,600 small businesses and nearly 1,600 nonprofits applied within the tight, two-week application period, collectively seeking nearly $290 million.
McMaster's program sets up an entirely different application process, this time through the state Department of Commerce. Businesses could receive up to $25,000 each, with priority going to those with 25 or fewer employees that haven't received any other COVID-19 aid.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.