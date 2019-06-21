Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 96F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.