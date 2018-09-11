COLUMBIA — Both of the candidates running for South Carolina governor are now playing a role in the state's response to impending Hurricane Florence.
While incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster leads the state's response from the Emergency Operations Center, his Democratic challenger, state Rep. James Smith of Columbia, has been called up for active duty in the S.C. National Guard.
Around 1,600 National Guard soldiers are already on the coast in preparation for Florence, McMaster said Monday, a number that is expected to double as the hurricane bears down on the state.
Smith, a major in the S.C. National Guard and an Army combat veteran, has been involved with the state's response to past hurricanes, even helping to develop operation plans.
Smith received the call Monday, and campaign spokesman Brad Warthen said the candidate was working out of the Emergency Operations Center on Tuesday.
Hours before getting called up Monday, Smith praised his colleagues in the National Guard, saying they "protect life and limb, secure our property when we're not there and make sure that we address this natural disaster in ways that make for a quick response and get us all back in our homes as quickly as possible."
Both McMaster and Smith suspended their campaigns for governor indefinitely Monday, hitting a temporary pause button on the race eight weeks out from Election Day.
McMaster ordered evacuations along South Carolina's entire 187-mile coast, effective at noon Tuesday, though he later lifted the order for Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper counties.
S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson is also expected to be activated for S.C. National Guard duty Wednesday as the state's senior Army Judge Advocate General officer, according to spokesman Rob Kittle.
Wilson will be based out of the state's Emergency Operations Center for the duration of the storm in both of his official capacities, managing a team of lawyers in providing legal support for issues like authority, jurisdiction and liability, as well as working on legal agreements between South Carolina, neighboring states and the U.S. Department of Defense.
A hurricane watch has been issued from Edisto Beach north to the Virginia border as Florence barrels toward a probable landfall in the Southeast as a catastrophic storm. Landfall is expected Thursday or Thursday night.