James Island, Folly voters have special election for Statehouse seat Tuesday

Voters on James Island and parts of the barrier islands face a special election Tuesday to fill the unexpired term of former state Rep. Peter McCoy after he became U.S. attorney for South Carolina.

Three candidates are in the mix: Republican Josh Stokes, Democrat Spencer Wetmore and Green Party candidate Eugene Platt.

The winner will fill the House District 115 seat for the rest of the year.

The winner of Tuesday's vote will be eligible to serve when the Statehouse returns in September to pass a state budget for 2020-21. Legislators also must decide how to spend $668 million remaining in federal coronavirus reimbursements to state agencies and local governments.

Stokes and Wetmore are also slated to face off Nov. 3 to claim the seat outright for the 2021-22 legislative session.

More than 3,000 absentee ballots have already been sent in to the Charleston County elections office for Tuesday's vote. Poll workers will be wearing protective equipment because of the coronavirus pandemic. Voters are encouraged to wear masks into polling places, though they are not mandatory.

Voters are also asked to bring their own pens to cut down on repeated hand transfers.

Polls will be open in the district from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. The seat includes Kiawah Island, Folly Beach and most of James Island.

For more information on voting sites and registration, go to the S.C. Election Commission website at www.scvotes.gov.