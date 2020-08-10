You are the owner of this article.
James Island, Folly voters have special election for Statehouse seat Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Some James Island area voters have a runoff election Tuesday. File

Voters on James Island and parts of the barrier islands face a special election Tuesday to fill the unexpired term of former state Rep. Peter McCoy after he became U.S. attorney for South Carolina.

Three candidates are in the mix: Republican Josh Stokes, Democrat Spencer Wetmore and Green Party candidate Eugene Platt.

The winner will fill the House District 115 seat for the rest of the year.

The winner of Tuesday's vote will be eligible to serve when the Statehouse returns in September to pass a state budget for 2020-21. Legislators also must decide how to spend $668 million remaining in federal coronavirus reimbursements to state agencies and local governments.

Josh Stokes republican candidate for house 115 (copy) (copy)

Josh Stokes
Spencer Wetmore (copy) (copy)

Spencer Wetmore

Eugene Platt.jpg (copy)

Eugene Platt

Stokes and Wetmore are also slated to face off Nov. 3 to claim the seat outright for the 2021-22 legislative session.

More than 3,000 absentee ballots have already been sent in to the Charleston County elections office for Tuesday's vote. Poll workers will be wearing protective equipment because of the coronavirus pandemic. Voters are encouraged to wear masks into polling places, though they are not mandatory.

Voters are also asked to bring their own pens to cut down on repeated hand transfers.

Polls will be open in the district from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. The seat includes Kiawah Island, Folly Beach and most of James Island.

For more information on voting sites and registration, go to the S.C. Election Commission website at www.scvotes.gov.

Reach Schuyler Kropf at 843-937-5551. Follow him on Twitter at @skropf47.

