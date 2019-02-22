Who's says all politics is local?
Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, offered her endorsement Friday for the Clemson University student government ticket that includes Rena Haley, the daughter of former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley. Trump gave her backing in a short video posted on the campaign's social media accounts.
"Hi Clemson fans, it's Ivanka Trump. I'm so proud of what each and everyone of you are doing. Don't forget to reach for new heights by voting for Huskey-Haley."
Ivanka Trump is friends with Nikki Haley, a former S.C. governor who spent two years in the Trump administration. Haley has said she will back Donald Trump's 2020 re-election bid.
Rena Haley, a junior majoring in nursing, is running for vice president on a ticket with Collin Huskey, a biology major who was student body president at Chesnee High School.
The president's daughter is not the only star power getting behind the Haley bid. The campaign posted another video featuring Clemson football hero Hunter Renfrow supporting the ticket.
Clemson's primary election is Wednesday with a general election on March 6.
