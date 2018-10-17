FLORENCE — Gov. Henry McMaster and rival Democrat James Smith sparred Wednesday over taxes, expanding Medicaid and public education in their first debate before next month's election.

McMaster, who's looking for his first full term, painted Smith as a tax-and-spend Democrat, saying he's voted repeatedly over two decades to raise taxes.

The long-time House member from Columbia used a Ronald Reagan line to swat down the accusation.

"There you go again," Smith said, prompting laughter. "The people of this state can count on me to make sure we’re fiscally conservative. ... Who said anything about raising taxes?"

Taxes

McMaster touted his proposal to eliminate income taxes on the retiree benefits of officers and first responders — a proposal that went nowhere in the Legislature.

South Carolina lawmakers have continually cut taxes over the last decade, including income and property taxes. McMaster insisted that continuing to cut income taxes in South Carolina won't impact services because the cuts will encourage job growth and actually boost money into state coffers.

Last year, McMaster vetoed the state's first gas-tax hike in 30 years, a move Smith said put politics over the state's needs. The law, which followed a years-long debate on the state's crumbling infrastructure, will eventually provide $800 million annually for rebuilding South Carolina's roadways.

"We got it done — Republicans and Democrats — and it was you who vetoed the bill," Smith said. "That is not a profile in courage."

His comments came after McMaster supported building two controversial roadways — extending Interstate 526 in Charleston County and Interstate 73 to Myrtle Beach, saying those are among the state's many infrastructure needs.

Medicaid

Expanding Medicaid is one area where their views differ sharply.

Smith believes expanding the government insurance program — as allowed under Congress' health care overhaul under President Barack Obama — is "the most fiscally responsible thing to do," saying it will improve health care for South Carolina's poorest residents and bring tens of thousands of jobs.

McMaster, like his predecessor Nikki Haley, countered the state can't afford the eventually required state match.

"I see us having to pay money we don't have," he said.

Education

McMaster said the answer to education is improving the economy. A manufacturer moving into a poor, rural county to provide jobs would change everything, he said.

Smith countered that's not an answer at all.

"That plant isn’t going to come to that county if it doesn’t have the educated workforce to fill those jobs," he said.

Both agreed the state is facing a teacher shortage crisis.

Smith said teachers' salaries should be raised above the Southeastern average — and can be without a tax increase. By law, teachers' average salaries in South Carolina are supposed to meet the Southeastern average. But they haven't hit that mark since the Great Recession.

Doing so would require a roughly 5 percent pay hike, as Superintendent Molly Spearman is seeking.

Neither candidate directly addressed how legislators should spend a $177 million surplus of one-time money left over from the fiscal year that ended in June. McMaster suggested it shouldn't be spent at all.

Guns

Other than putting an armed law enforcement officer in every South Carolina school — as both candidates want — neither offered specifics for curbing gun violence.

The debate at Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center came two weeks after Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway was killed and six other officers were wounded in a Florence suburb. Police say Vietnam War combat veteran Fred Hopkins ambushed officers as they showed up to investigate a sexual assault allegation against his son. About 130 weapons were found in the home.

Asked whether such a stockpile should be allowed, both said there's no constitutional way to restrict lawful citizens from owning guns.

McMaster said the answer is an "alert citizenry and good law enforcement."

"If we train them and educate them and give them the tools they need to do their job, they can make the place a lot safer," he said. "Everyone ought to be their neighbor’s keeper. There are a lot of things you can’t solve with a law."

Smith, a major in the Army National Guard, said he agreed law enforcement officers should be supported. He also used the discussion to remind voters he led troops in Afghanistan.

"I’ll be for them just as I was there for my soldiers," he said.

Smith did note he supports closing the so-called Charleston loophole.

Convicted killer Dylann Roof, who gunned down nine people at a Charleston church in 2015, was allowed to buy the gun he used by default, after a three-day window expired. Federal law gives the FBI three business days to tell a gun dealer if someone can’t legally buy a firearm. The Legislature's GOP majority has opposed all proposals to extend that timeline in South Carolina.

McMaster called that a failure in technology, not a loophole.

"The system did not work fast enough," he said. "We have the technology to get an answer immediately."